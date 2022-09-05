Uncle of Late Actor Chadwick Boseman Reported Missing

An uncle of late actor Chadwick Boseman has been reported missing in South Carolina. According to CBS News affiliate WSPA, the Anderson County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help to find Tony Boseman. he was reportedly last seen in the Boseman Road area at around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Notably, the elder Bosman suffers from both dementia and type two diabetes, making the situation quite dire. According to authorities, Tony Boseman was wearing camo pants, a green shirt, black shoes and a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball hat. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information regarding Tony Boseman's whereabouts to please contact them by phone at (864) 260-4440.

Deputies search for the uncle of the late actor Chadwick Boseman in Anderson County.https://t.co/nIg2R2Glec — WSPA 7NEWS (@WSPA7) September 5, 2022

Chadwick Boseman died on Aug. 28, 2020, after a long fight with colon cancer. "A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much," read a statement from Boseman's family at the time. "From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more – all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther."

In the wake of Boseman's death, he was nominated for several major awards, stemming from his roles in Da 5 Bloods and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, both of which are Netflix films. Boseman was nominated for Da 5 Bloods at the 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in two categories: Outstanding Performance by Cast in a Motion Picture and Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role. He was also nominated for two awards for his role in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom at the 2021 SAG awards: Outstanding Performance by Cast in a Motion Picture and Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role, the latter of which he won.

Boseman was posthumously awarded Best Actor – Motion Picture Drama at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards, for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. He was nominated for four Critics' Choice Movie Awards, winning Best Actor for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. Boseman is currently nominated for Best Lead Actor — for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom — at both the British Academy Film Awards and the Academy Awards. Most recently, Boseman posthumously won an Emmy for his work on Marvel's What If... series, a Disney+ exclusive. At this time, Marvel has said they have no current plans to recast Boseman's role as T'Challa.