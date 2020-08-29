Chadwick Boseman: Photos Through the Years

From portraying real-life icons like Jackie Robinson and James Brown to paying the larger-than-life Marvel superhero Black Panther, late star Chadwick Boseman has remained in the public eye for most of the past decade. From his early acting roles in All My Children and Lincoln Heights, all the way to his final roles in Avengers: Endgame and Da 5 Bloods, Boseman garnered loads of attention wherever he went. As the world mourns his death, it's a perfect time to reflect on his rise to fame.

Looking through Getty Images archives, Boseman first appears in cast photos from Person Unknown. From there, we see him make a few more appearances until the release of the Robinson biopic 42. From there, his career skyrocketed, appearing in multiple Marvel Cinematic Universe films, biopics like Get on Up and Marshall, and action flicks like Message From the King and 21 Bridges. His final public appearance came on Feb. 16, 2020, when he attended the NBA All-Star Game United Center in Chicago with his partner Taylor Simone Ledward was by his side. (The couple married before his death, but it is unclear when.) Scroll through to images of the late, great actor through the years.