Chadwick Boseman Dead: Movie World Mourns Acclaimed 'Black Panther' and 'Marshall' Star

Chadwick Boseman died on Friday at the age of 43, and Hollywood is reeling. The actor not only led one of the most successful films of all-time, Black Panther, but also inspired all those around him and helped break barriers for Black stars in Hollywood. Boseman, who died from colon cancer, was seemingly beloved by all those whom he worked with or were in the film industry, based on the tributes coming out after his death.

While many of his co-stars in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have already shared tearful memories of Boseman, even those who watched him from afar were in awe of his talent. Ryan Reynolds, Viola Davis, Ava DuVernay and Olivia Wilde were among the throngs of famous faces in shock over his passing. Scroll through to see some of the movie world's notable figures who've chimed in on Boseman's death.