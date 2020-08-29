Chadwick Boseman Dead: Movie World Mourns Acclaimed 'Black Panther' and 'Marshall' Star
Chadwick Boseman died on Friday at the age of 43, and Hollywood is reeling. The actor not only led one of the most successful films of all-time, Black Panther, but also inspired all those around him and helped break barriers for Black stars in Hollywood. Boseman, who died from colon cancer, was seemingly beloved by all those whom he worked with or were in the film industry, based on the tributes coming out after his death.
While many of his co-stars in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have already shared tearful memories of Boseman, even those who watched him from afar were in awe of his talent. Ryan Reynolds, Viola Davis, Ava DuVernay and Olivia Wilde were among the throngs of famous faces in shock over his passing. Scroll through to see some of the movie world's notable figures who've chimed in on Boseman's death.
Viola Davis
Chadwick.....no words to express my devastation of losing you. Your talent, your spirit, your heart, your authenticity........It was an honor working beside you, getting to know you....Rest well prince...May flights of angels sing thee to thy heavenly rest. I love you! 💛💛💛 pic.twitter.com/6abglPBOsh— Viola Davis (@violadavis) August 29, 2020
Josh Gad
Breaking my twitter silence to share some beauty. This was one of my final texts from the brilliant & once-in-lifetime talent, @chadwickboseman - take this in & celebrate life. He knew how precious every moment was. Tonight the Heavens received one of its most powerful angels. pic.twitter.com/Hj8Cb1IfZS— Josh Gad (@joshgad) August 29, 2020
Ryan Reynolds
Such a brutal loss. RIP, Chadwick.— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 29, 2020
Jordan Peele
This is a crushing blow.— Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) August 29, 2020
Ava DuVernay
May you have a beautiful return, King. We will miss you so. pic.twitter.com/jdip3RHoXb— Ava DuVernay (@ava) August 29, 2020
Olivia Munn
Oh no. Chadwick Boseman 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 😔— Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) August 29, 2020
Just another reminder to appreciate every single fucking day we get to be alive.— Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) August 29, 2020
Barry Jenkins
In power
Eternally in power— Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) August 29, 2020
Bryce Dallas Howard
Your work changed the world. Your powerful purpose and impact will last lifetimes. There are unborn generations who will discover and experience your heart and genius, as we all did, and they too will be left transformed by you. The world is gutted by your loss. #ChadwickBoseman pic.twitter.com/LNIYr0TjHD— Bryce Dallas Howard (@BryceDHoward) August 29, 2020
Olivia Wilde
We’ll work harder, and be better, in his honor.— olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) August 29, 2020
💔
RIP Chadwick Boseman.
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
A round of Applause for Mr. Chadwick Boseman. Well done, King. 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 https://t.co/xPP4FwNK8i— Yahya Abdul-Mateen 2 (@yahya) August 29, 2020
Matt Reeves
Absolutely, heartbreaking. Rest in Peace, Chadwick. https://t.co/WKvOMvmL6S— Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) August 29, 2020