Chadwick Boseman Dead: Don Cheadle Calls 'Black Panther' Star 'Light and Love' Following Tragic Loss

Many of Chadwick Boseman's co-stars from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) have spoken out in light of the news of his passing. On Twitter, Don Cheadle, who appears as Rhodey/War Machine in the MCU, wrote a lovely tribute to Boseman. His message came alongside a photo of himself, Boseman, and Boseman's wife, Taylor Simone Ledward.

Cheadle retweeted the message from Boseman's social media accounts, which stated that he passed away at the age of 43 following a battle with colon cancer. In his own statement, Cheadle noted that he and Boseman shared a birthday (Nov. 29). He also wrote that he would dearly miss his "birthday brother," and added that he was always a source of "light and love." The Brooklyn's Finest actor ended his message by writing that he will keep Boseman's memory in his heart "forever and ever." Cheadle was one of the many members of the MCU who has issued a tribute to Boseman in light of his passing. Everyone from Chris Evans to Angela Bassett took to social media to share their memories of the late star and to send their condolences to his family.

i will miss you, birthday brother. you were always light and love to me. my god ... ✌🏿♥️✊🏿 🙅🏿‍♂️ forever and ever ... https://t.co/9pORaKZuQN pic.twitter.com/awX3DiTVwn — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) August 29, 2020

In addition to his co-stars sharing sweet tributes, executives at Marvel and Disney also released statements in response to Boseman's death. Kevin Feige, Marvel Studios president, issued a statement to reporters in which he expressed, "Chadwick's passing is absolutely devastating. He was our T'Challa, our Black Panther, and our dear friend. Each time he stepped on set, he radiated charisma and joy, and each time he appeared on screen, he created something truly indelible. He embodied a lot of amazing people in his work, and nobody was better at bringing great men to life." ⁣Feige added that Boseman was "as smart and kind and powerful and strong" as any of the characters and icons that he portrayed throughout his career. He added, "Now he takes his place alongside them as an icon for the ages. The Marvel Studios family deeply mourns his loss, and we are grieving tonight with his family."

On Friday night, Boseman's team confirmed that he had passed away. They released a statement on his social media accounts to announce the news (as of right now, the Twitter statement is currently the most "liked" post in the platform's history). They wrote, in part, "A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more - all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther."