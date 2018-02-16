Chadwick Boseman: How Much is Late 'Black Panther' Actor's Estate Worth?

✖

It's been roughly eight months since Chadwick Boseman died, and a new report reveals how much the late Black Panther actor's estate is worth. According to The Blast, Boseman's estate is worth $3,577,861.11 exactly. This number comes from an appraisal that the outlet reports Boseman's widow, Taylor Simone Ledward, had done. The Blast reports that Boseman died without a will, leading to Ledward being made the official executor of his estate.

The breakdown of the appraisal indicates that the largest portion of Boseman's estate is $3.3 million listed for Chadwick Boseman, Inc., his corporation. There was also more than $5,000 designated as "separate property," and a number of uncashed checks. Two of the checks found were said to be from Disney Worldwide Services, Inc. Until the estate details can be fully sorted out and closed, Ledward has to be reimbursed by the estate for certain expenses, like those pertaining to Boseman's funeral. She recently filed a claim to be reimbursed for $71,613.74 spent on the memorial.

Boseman died on Aug. 28, after a long fight with colon cancer. "A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much," read a statement from Boseman's family at the time. "From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more - all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther."

In the wake of Boseman's death, he has been nominated for several major awards, stemming from his roles in Da 5 Bloods and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, both of which are Netflix films. Boseman was nominated for Da 5 Bloods at the 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in two categories: Outstanding Performance by Cast in a Motion Picture and Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role. He was also nominated for two awards for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom at the 2021 SAG awards: Outstanding Performance by Cast in a Motion Picture and Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role, the latter of which he won.

Boseman was posthumously awarded Best Actor – Motion Picture Drama at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards, for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. He was nominated for four Critics' Choice Movie Awards, winning Best Actor for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. Boseman is currently nominated for Best Lead Actor — for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom — at both the British Academy Film Awards and the Academy Awards.