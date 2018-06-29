Celine Dion Is Unrecognizable With Fresh Summer Hairstyle

If Céline Dion walked past you on the street with her new haircut, would you recognize her? The Canadian singer shared an Instagram photo of her new ‘do this week, causing a frenzy among fans.

In the photo, the 50-year-old stared herself down in the mirror rocking a pair of Dior sunglasses and flanked by a Hermes bag and Gucci scarf. Her blonde hair was in long, loose curls and new straight-across bangs cover her face.

She captioned the photo by hyping fans up for her show in Tokyo. “Tonight is the night! Tokyo, are you ready?” she wrote.

Fans gushed over “The Power of Love” songstress’ new look, leaving comments like “Wow you look amazing,” “Love the new look” and “Beyond stunning.”

Others were a bit confused by the sudden change-up. “Does not look like her at all,” one person wrote, while another said, “Not recognizable.” “Lady Gaga, is that you?” someone else asked.

It appears Dion returned to her classic look during shows later in the week, with the iconic singer posting images from her concerts in which she’d gone back to her typical hair style sans bangs.

If fans are right and Dion was channeling her inner Gaga for the Tokyo photo, it makes sense — especially after her New Year’s Eve interview where she gushed over the “Bad Romance” singer, who recently attained her own Las Vegas residency, something Dion is famous for.

“Do I have advice for Lady Gaga?! No!” she said on CNN’s New Year’s Eve special. “First of all, this girl knows exactly what she’s doing. She knows what to do. And I will never, ever, ever, in my whole life tell somebody professional super talented like she is how to do things.”

She also mentioned she would love the chance to sing a duet with Gaga.

“Oh, don’t get me started now! I would love that, I love her so much. I can’t wait! Come on, Lady Gaga, we’re waiting for you!” she gushed at the time.

Dion is likely enjoying her time back on tour, as she was forced to step away from the stage for a few months in March following a surgery that required her to cancel a good chunk of her Las Vegas shows. Her team announced that she had to undergo surgery for an ear condition that had been plaguing her for over a year.

“Céline has been dealing with a condition in her middle ear known as Patulous Eustachian tube, which causes hearing irregularities, and makes it extremely difficult to sing,” the post explained.

“She has been experiencing this condition for the past 12-18 months but it has been successfully treated with various ear drop medications. During the past couple of weeks these medications have no longer been working to treat the condition, so she will undergo a minimally invasive surgical procedure to correct the problem,” the team added.

About 10 days later, Dion thanked her fans for their support and said she “can’t wait to get back to being 100%.”

She returned to her Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on May 22, much to fans’ glee, and recently set out on the Asian leg of her Céline Dion Live 2018 tour. Afterward, she’ll head to Australia and New Zealand. In the fall, she’s headed back to Las Vegas in newly-scheduled shows to make up for the lost shows in the spring.