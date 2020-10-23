✖

Céline Dion couldn't be more proud of twin sons Nelson and Eddie as they turn 10 years old, and she wants them to know their late father, René Angélil, feels the same way. The singer celebrated her youngest sons' milestone birthday on Instagram Friday, sharing photos of the two playing in the leaves as toddlers and now, showing how much they've grown over the years.

Dion wrote that she, 19-year-old son René-Charles and their late father, who died of cancer in 2016, are all very proud of the twins as they grow up. "Nelson and Eddy, you have been bringing so much joy, love and laughter into our lives every single day for the past 10 years," she captioned the photos. "You make me, your big brother and your Dad, who is for sure watching over you, so very proud. Happy birthday my beautiful boys! We love you so very much... - Mom, RC and Dad xx..."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Céline Dion (@celinedion) on Oct 23, 2020 at 7:20am PDT

The "My Heart Will Go On" singer celebrated her eldest's 19th birthday in January, praising René-Charles not only for being an accomplished young man but for being a "true gentleman." She gushed at the time alongside a similar throwback from his youth, "I'm so proud of the way you're conducting yourself in life. I want you to know that your father's guidance continues to support and protect you… as I do. Keep being the best of yourself… strong, passionate, and wise, as you pursue all of your dreams in life – the sky's the limit!" The mother-of-three concluded her birthday wish with the insistence he enjoy the big day. "Your happiness is my happiness. I love you so much, my dear son! Mom xx…," she concluded.

Dion and Angélil were married for 22 years before his death at the age of 74 in January 2016 following a battle with throat cancer. "When I look back now, my family went through a lot losing my manager, the father of my kids, my friend," she told Gayle King in a November 2019 episode of CBS This Morning. "I feel his vibration and his support forever. When I’m not on stage and my fans are home and I go to a hotel, I don’t have any pillow talk." She continued that while she knows her husband will always be with her, she had "let go of the pain."