Céline Dion Reveals How She Talks to Her Late Husband

It’s been over a year since the death of her husband Rene Angelil, but Céline Dion still finds ways every day to celebrate his memory every day.

Dion told PEOPLE that despite Angelil’s death in January 2016, he is still a large part of her life.

“I don’t have my husband next to me, but he’s within me, so nothing has really changed,” she said. “I see him through the eyes of my children every day. My husband is everywhere.”

The singer said she consults photographs of her late husband regularly, especially when she needs to make decisions.

“I make changes, I have to see a picture of him and I talk to him,” Dion explains. “I say, ‘I’m not trying to redo some of the things that maybe you’ve done. We’ve tried them and I’m pretty comfortable with it, so are you okay with that? If you’re not, give me a little sign or something.’”

Dion says that she feels that Angelil would have also said yes to recording a song for the live action Beauty and the Beast.

“It’s a classic that will be with me for the rest of my life,” she says of the song that helped launch her career in the United States in 1991. “And now my husband is not there and I was looking for him to help me make the decision. and then I said, ‘I have nothing to lose,’ because these people – the casting directors, the songwriters, the producers, everyone — they are the family that were there 25 years ago and I think Rene would have said yes also.”

Celebrating Angelil’s memory is a family affair for Dion and her three sons, Rene-Charles, 16, and twins Eddy and Nelson, 6.

“We’re not not looking at pictures because it’s going to bring sadness,” she said. “We look at him and we laugh and we have a good time, Even my oldest, he imitates his dad and [it’s as though Angélil] is in the house with us.”

“It’s just a new way of living without your husband. And it takes time, we’re coping very well. It’s like I’m a duo. I’m always going to be Céline and Rene and I don’t want that to ever change,” she added.