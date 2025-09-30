Celine Dion Joins Kids’ Book Adaptation

Céline Dion has joined the French-language voice cast of the animated film adaptation of Paul McCartney’s 2005 children’s book, High in the Clouds.

The “My Heart Will Go On” singer will star alongside Omar Sy, Benjamin Lavernhe, Antoine de Caunes, Clémence Poésy, Pom Klementieff and Alain Chabat in the French-language voice cast, Deadline reported Tuesday.

Dion was previously announced as joining the English-language cast, which is led by Himesh Patel and Hannah Waddington, and also features Poésy, Klementieff and Chabat in addition to McCartney, Lionel Richie and Ringo Starr.

The animated family film follows the adventures of a teenage squirrel named Wirral (Patel), who accidentally becomes the leader of a revolution against Gretsch (Waddingham), the “bossy diva-owl who has banned all music from his town,” as per Deadline. Dion will play Sugartail, Wirral’s mother, whose voice has been stolen by Gretsch, while McCartney will play a walrus named McKenzie, Starr will voice a bird named Roy and Richie will lend his voice to a bison named Gladstone.

High in the Clouds is directed by Toby Genke and written by Jon Crocker, with production design by Patrick Hanenberger. Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino, who previously showcased his skills on beloved animated films Ratatouille, Up, Inside Out, and Coco, will score the film. New songs from McCartney, written exclusively for the film, will also feature.

The film is produced by McCartney via MPL Communications, Robert Shaye and Michael Lynne via Unique Features, Sidonie Dumas, Nicolas Atlan, and Terry Kalagian for Gaumont, in association with MPL Communications, Polygram Entertainment (Michele Anthony and David Blackman), Lemoko Investments, Sky, and James L. Nederlander Productions.

High in the Clouds is set for a 2027 release.