Celine Dion Attempts to Settle ‘Titanic’ Rose and Jack Door Debate

It’s the question everyone wants an answer to even though it’s been 22 years: Why didn’t Rose let Jack on the door in Titanic? Céline Dion, who sang the famous song “My Heart Will Go On” that became a huge hit after the feature film made its debut in theaters, is weighing in on the debate. During an interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Dion reveals what she thinks and where she stands on the topic.

After Fallon presented Dion with the idea — after pulling out a picture of the famous scene showing Rose laying on the door and Jack freezing in the ocean — that Rose could have potentially saved Jack’s life if she had just scooted over a tiny bit, Dion laughed and responded.

“Don’t put me in trouble,” she said jokingly as the two shared a laugh. “What if they want to do a Titanic number 2?”

Fallon joked and said they can’t do a Titanic number 2 and that’s when Dion explained her thoughts.

“First of all, if you look closely [at] the picture, Rose is maybe dead or totally frozen, and she’s not quite all there, okay?” she said. “Second of all, he doesn’t need an invitation. Come on, baby! Make himself comfortable. Jump in. You know?” she said as part of her response.

“And then who did not think about this guy who is in the middle of the frozen ocean and that maybe all his body is so frozen that he didn’t have the strength to —,” before going into a silly rendition of The Pointer Sisters’ song “Jump For My Love.”

Director James Cameron addressed the topic earlier this year saying, “I’ve never really seen it as a debate, it’s just stupid.”

“Look , it’s very, very simple: you read page 147 of the script and it says, ‘Jack gets off the board and gives his place to her so that she can survive.’ It’s that simple. You can do all the post-analysis you want,” he said.

“OK, so let’s really play that out: you’re Jack, you’re in water that’s 28 degrees, your brain is starting to get hypothermia. Mythbusters asks you to now go take off your life vest, take hers off, swim underneath this thing, attach it in some way and it won’t just wash out two minutes later — which means you’re underwater tying this thing on in 28-degree water, and that’s going to take you five to ten minutes, so by the time you come back up you’re already dead.”