Celebrity Chef Adam Perry Lang Arrested at Jimmy Kimmel’s House

Celebrity chef Adam Perry Lang was reportedly arrested at the home of late night TV host Jimmy Kimmel over the weekend.

According to The Blast, Lang was taken into custody early Sunday morning after police alleged that he was involved in a phone call that claimed he had murdered his girlfriend with a firearm.

The police also stated that the caller told them “he had planted two bombs in and around his residence and was waiting for Officers to show up.”

Lang’s attorney reportedly spoke out, saying that his client was not involved with the call. Kimmel, who is a close friend of Lang, bailed him out of jail and is said to have stated that he believes the incident may be related to a “swatting” prank.

“The ‘male’ that called 911 was absolutely not Adam Perry Lang,” attorney Glen T. Jonas said, per Fox News. “Mr. Lang will be cleared of any wrongdoing. He was fast asleep with his ringer off. He immediately cooperated once he was notified of the commotion.”

The Blast adds that other sources close to the situation have stated that Lang was staying at Kimmel’s Hermosa beach house when he awoke on Sunday morning to many missed calls. He then went outside and was confronted by police who quickly took him into custody.

Regarding why Lang was staying at Kimmel’s home may have to do with the fact that he filed for divorce from his wife of nearly two decades, Fleur Perry, in December 2017.

The paperwork filed reflected that Lang listed the couple’s marriage date being in 1999, and that they separated in October 2017. He has been seeking joint custody.

Perry, however, refuted both the marriage date and the separation date, and she also is seeking primary custody of their children and requesting that Lang only be allowed to have visitation rights. She is seeking spousal support.

Bizarre swatting case involving Jimmy Kimmel. Someone called cops supposedly from Kimmel’s house; said he had explosives and assaulted girlfriend. Kimmel wasn’t home but his chef was. Chef was arrested. Chef says it was a swatting call, cops say it wasn’t //t.co/GeHwWEKnGm — Kim Zetter (@KimZetter) January 28, 2019

As for Kimmel, he and Lang have been close friends for some time, with Lang — who runs the APL Restaurant in Hollywood — even providing food for the Oscars crew when Kimmel hosted in 2018.

At this time, Lang has not publicly commented on the situation.