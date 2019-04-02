‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Winner Tamar Braxton Gets Honest About Starting Over Without Estranged Husband

Tamar Braxton knows her career will take on a new shape without her estranged husband, Vince Herbert, standing in her corner.

“It’s not like I am starting my career all over again, but I am starting my career all over again,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s different because I had Vince who was always in my corner — literally in my corner — and always there to make sure everything goes right … and wrong. But now it’s just me and I have to deal with those things when they come.”

Braxton and Herbert, a music executive, songwriter and producer who helped launch the career of Lady Gaga, were married from 2008 to 2017. The two, who share a son, are in the midst of divorce proceedings.

Braxton, who recently won season 2 of Celebrity Big Brother, continues to move on with her life, which includes filming for her WE TV series Braxton Family Values as well as finding new love. She’s been mum on her mystery man’s identity, having previously said that he’s not involved in show business.

“I was just really protective of who he was because he’s definitely not in the business, doesn’t want to be in the business and doesn’t care about the business,” she explained. “So I was just protecting who he was. I think I put so much on him, but it was really me who was protective of who he was because of his job and I know his clients mean everything to him. I just wanted to keep that to myself until I knew it was real.”

She also explained why her singing aspirations no longer include a full-length studio album. Her last record, Bluebird of Happiness, was released in 2017; at the time, she called it her “best and last album,” a sentiment she still agrees with.

“I do,” she said. “I think making an LP like that is just not conducive to the music industry at all because things have changed. There’s streaming involved and people want to hear a song or two then move onto the next artist and put it on the playlist.”

“I think it’s important for me to still do music because that’s just who I am,” continued the Celebrity Big Brother winner and former Dancing With the Stars contestant. “Even if I tried it, I couldn’t get away from it. But I think from an album standpoint, it takes too long first of all, and it’s long and drawn out. I’d rather give you the records I want to give you — the five or six best records — and move on.”

Meanwhile, Herbert is facing allegations of owing $4 million in taxes to the IRS. The 46-year-old was reportedly recently slapped with a federal tax lien for unpaid taxes for 2013, 2014 and 2015, according to The Blast. Last month, he was reportedly evicted from his luxury rental home in Los Angeles after he failed to pay his $37,000 a month rent in February.