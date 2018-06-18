7 Celebrity Baby Names Crazier Than Chicago West

Ever since Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West announced they were naming their newborn daughter Chicago West, the internet has been full of jokes about the unusual name.

CHICAGO WEST 😑😑😑😑😑 bro really — happy birthday bestfriend❤️💃🏾 (@Riahb25) January 22, 2018

Kim and Kanye kids names sound like airline names “thank you for flying with Chicago west airlines and have a great day!” — jessie alvarenga (@jaayRengaa) January 22, 2018

But they’re far from the only celebs to name their children something unconventional.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Keep scrolling to see some of the craziest celebrity baby names of all time and weigh in in the comment section about whether you’d choose any of these for your own child.

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale

You can’t get more unconventional than No Doubt rocker Gwen Stefani and her ex Gavin Rossdale’s name for their 9-year-old son, Zuma Nesta Rock.

There’s no word on where the former couple got “Nesta Rock,” although the first half was famous musician Bob Marley’s middle name. But the former The Voice judge has dished in the past about how she and her ex came up with “Zuma” for their son.

In a 2009 interview with PEOPLE, Stefani referenced Zuma Beach, Calif., a location “really close to where we live.” Asked if Zuma was conceived on the beach, the songstress couldn’t help but laugh.

“Yeah, we’re doing it on the public beach, dude. The paparazzi!” she said.

Later, she clarified that the name was inspired by fellow No Doubt band member Tom Dumont, whose wife was also expecting a baby at that time and had thrown the name out as a possibility during their pregnancy.

“I kind of stole it from him…I didn’t steal it, I mean his wife didn’t want it,” she said. “It was just one of those things that just happened. I just wanted [Zuma] to have a little bit of a quirky name.”

David Duchovny and Tea Leoni

David Duchovny and ex Tea Leoni went much simpler when it came to naming their son, perhaps too simple.

The X-Files star and Deep Impact actress named their child, now 15, Kyd Miller Duchovny, for reasons they haven’t disclosed publicly.

But it appears their unconventional naming isn’t overly appreciated by their son, who now goes by Miller, which is his mother’s maiden name.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin

Gwyneth Paltrow and ex Chris Martin’s decision to call their daughter Apple Martin in 2004 is often pinpointed as the start of the crazy celebrity baby name phase.

Paltrow has defended the name in the past, saying it was her ex’s suggestion, to which she she immediately warmed.

“I loved it straightway. I thought it was so unique and sounded cool. She is nearly eight now and it fits her so perfectly. I can’t imagine her being called anything else,” she told PEOPLE in 2012.

Kate Winslet and Ned Rocknroll

Kate Winslet and husband Ned Rocknroll’s son probably wins the award for most interesting backstory.

Their son Bear Blaze Winslet, 4, was named after the unusual way his parents met at a house fire.

“Bear’s second name is Blaze because my husband and I met in a house fire basically,” she told Ellen DeGeneres in 2014.

“The house burned down and we survived,” Winslet revealed. “But we wanted something of the fire and so Blaze was the name that we came up with. Bear Blaze.”

As for Bear?

“A friend of mine when I was younger was nicknamed Bear and I just had always really loved it,” she continued. “And he was very much a bear. He was everyone’s shoulder to cry on he was a big bear hug, he was a great figure in my life and I just had always remembered him and so that’s where it came from.”

Nicolas Cage and Alice Kim

Nicolas Cage has never been one to pick the obvious option, and the same comes to naming his children.

The Oscar-winning Moonlight actor’s son with wife Alice Kim is named Kal-El Cage after a Superman reference.

Cage revealed to PEOPLE at the time that his son, now 12, was named after something “unique and beautiful,” which is when he remembered an old Superman comic in which it was revealed that the hero’s original name on his home planet of Krypton was Kal-El.

Beyoncé and Jay Z

No one expected anything less than something special name-wise when Beyoncé and Jay Z welcomed their first child in 2012.

Some fans were at a loss when Blue Ivy’s name was announced, but the notoriously-private pop star and rapper have left a number of clues as to the logic behind the name in their songs and on social media.

Soon after giving birth, the “Love on Top” singer posted a passage on her Tumblr account from Rebecca Solnit’s 2005 novel, A Field Guide to Getting Lost.

The excerpt discusses the meaning behind the color blue, beginning, “The world is blue at its edges and in its depths” and ending with, “The light that gets lost, gives us the beauty of the world, so much of which is in the color blue.”

The Ivy part of her name is also widely believe to be a reference to the Roman numeral IV, which has significance for the couple, as they were both born on the fourth of the month and they were married on April 4, 2008. Beyoncé has used the four imagery before in her album names and song lyrics.

??? A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 29, 2017 at 11:43pm PDT

Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh

Producer, singer and The Voice alum Pharrell Williams and his wife Helen Lasichanh named their son Rocket Ayer, which seems unusual, but actually has a deep meaning behind it.

He explained to Oprah Winfrey after the birth of his son, now 9, how the name was chosen.

“In the same way that the Indians name their children, like, behind a force or an animal or an element, we named him after a man-made machine that was meant to go up,” he told her. “Meant to ascend. And metaphorically, it was because of, you know, Stevie Wonder’s ‘Rocket Love,’ Elton John’s ‘Rocket Man’ and Herbie Hancock’s ‘Rockit.’ All of my favorite musicians. And [Rocket’s] middle name is not Man. It’s Ayer, after Roy Ayers.”

Photo credit: Getty / Jamie McCarthy