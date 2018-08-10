All the Celebrities Who Attended Kylie Jenner’s Birthday Bash

As anyone even remotely familiar with the KarJenner clan could predict, Kylie Jenner‘s 21st birthday celebration Thursday night was a sight to behold.

Preceded by one of the family’s most glam dinners at Craig’s in West Hollywood, the the real action went down at Delilah, where the pink and gold themed decor at the nightclub was “over the top” — but not as extravagant as the party’s guest list.

Along with the Kardashian-Jenner family (including Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner, Kanye West, Travis Scott and even Scott Disick), celebrities like Dave Chappelle, Chris Brown, Bella Hadid and Cara Delevingne turned up for Kylie’s 21st.

Dave Chappelle

Dave Chappelle singing Lauryn Hill at Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday party proves once and for all that 2018 is just a randomly picked mad lib pic.twitter.com/rpVmO2HPNr — Cole Delbyck (@coledelbyck) August 10, 2018

During the open bar party, comedian Dave Chappelle grabbed the mic and reportedly began crooning a Lauryn Hill song alongside Kylie’s boyfriend Travis Scott.

“Everyone was laughing and loving it,” a source told E! News about Chappelle on the microphone.

When partygoers weren’t singing impromptu karaoke, Scott’s newly released album, ASTROWORLD, was booming from the nightclub’s speakers.

Bella Hadid

Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Winnie Harlow, Luke Sabbat, Simi & Haze And Abel listening to Travis Scott’s “Nc-17” (aka the best song on Astroworld) at Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday Party pic.twitter.com/ZhsAdrYkcd — XO | GLAM | BØTA (@XOQuestions) August 10, 2018

As one of Kendall Jenner’s best friends, it’s no surprise that Bella Hadid helped ring in Kylie’s big day. The supermodel documented the night on her Instagram story, posting a fun video of Kendall posing for the camera in a mirror.

Eagle eyed fans also noticed that Hadid showed up to the party with The Weeknd, who also posted on social media from the party.

The Weeknd

On his Instagram story, The Weeknd shared a cute video of Hadid and Kendall dancing together at the party. Hadid smiles and joking flips the camera the middle finger. In one of Kim Kardashian’s Snapchat Stories, she panned the camera over the crowd to see The Weeknd, whose legal name is Abel Tesfaye, dancing nearby Hadid.

Chris Brown

While no photos or videos of Brown at the party made their way to the internet, it makes sense that he would be invited to her big bash, as Kendall Jenner was featured in Brown’s music video for “Take Care” and even sang on his song “Freaky Friday” with Lil Dicky.

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson

?| Cara Delevingne via Instagram Stories, na festa de 21 anos da Kylie Jenner. pic.twitter.com/dUwH1dvfGa — Portal Delevingne BR (@portalcaradbr) August 10, 2018

Actress and supermodel Cara Delevingne also attended the star-studded bash, sharing a video to her Instagram Story of her plunging into the giant ball pit at the party. Fueling the fire to the rumors that Delevingne is dating actress Ashley Benson, Benson also attended the party, according to E! News.

Caitlyn Jenner

Kylie’s father, Caitlyn Jenner (formerly known as Bruce), also attended the party, something that may have surprised longtime Kardashian fans who know that while Caitlyn maintains a relationship with Kylie and Kendall, she hasn’t spoken to ex-wife Kris Jenner or any of her former stepchildren (Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, or Rob) in months.

But all seemed peaceful on the Caitlyn front in a snap shared by Kim, which panned many members of the family, including Caitlyn. “You guys, look! The whole family’s here!” she said.

A source told E! News that Caitlyn’s rumored girlfriend, Sophia Hutchins, also attended the party and that the two were “inseparable.” Kylie reportedly “gave both of them a huge hug and was ‘really happy’ Caitlyn showed up.”

Scott Disick

Longtime KarJenner fans may also have been surprised by Scott Disick’s appearance at the party. Disick and Kourtney dated for nearly 10 years and share three children together. He showed up without his girlfriend Sofia Richie; he and Kourtney were “being cordial,” according to E! News. “They hugged and seemed very normal.”

So normal, in fact, that Kim and Khloe joked on social media that the two were back together. “Just like an old married couple on your phones!” Kim teased the former couple who were both sending text messages. Khloe shared a video of the two, captioning the clip, “A girl can dream!”