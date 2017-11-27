Catherine Zeta Jones Sparks Suspicion With Latest Photos

Catherine Zeta Jones’ latest Instagram post has sparked some suspicion among fans.

The 48-year-old actress took to Instagram on Sunday to post a snap of herself that has left some asking, “What happened to your face?”

😏 #SelfieSaturday A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on Nov 25, 2017 at 10:15am PST

In the picture, captioned “#SelfieSaturday,” the actress dons her signature deep brunette locks and a black top, but it is her youthful glow and full lips that have some wondering if she’s gone under the knife in an attempt to stop time.

This isn’t the first time that The Mask of Zorro star’s posts have raised eyebrows about her changing and seemingly ageless looks. Earlier in the month, a string of pictures that Jones snapped sparked suspicion.

Quick car selfie 😘 #SelfieSaturday A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on Nov 18, 2017 at 1:40pm PST

“Yet another celebrity with too much money – Catherine did not need plastic surgery and now she has had so much she is hardly recognisable,” one fan commented.

“So sad for you. Your face is so changed,” wrote another.

Still, there were others who can’t stop praising the Chicago native for her beauty, one person even just wanting to know what her secret is, writing “How about sharing your beauty with me?”

The 48-year-old is currently slated to appear in Lifetime’s Cocaine Godmother. The movie, which has a Jan. 20 premiere date, follows the real life story of drug queenpin Griselda Blanco, portrayed by Catherine Zeta Jones.