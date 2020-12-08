Catherine Zeta-Jones Injures Her Foot During Christmas Decoration Mishap

✖

Like many others around the country, Catherine Zeta-Jones is busy decorating her home for the holidays. However, her decorating process didn't exactly go as planned, as the actor recounted on Instagram. In a video, Zeta-Jones explained that she injured her foot while putting up her Christmas decorations, and she showcased her injury to prove it.

"So, I was putting up my Christmas decorations and an iron rod that's supposed to be a sculpture, which I don't even like, fell on my foot and it hurts," Zeta-Jones says in the video, which features her injured foot front and center with a pack of ice on it. Although she was describing her injury, she still took some time to wish her followers a "Happy Sunday" at the end of the video. The No Reservations actor captioned the video with, "Ziplock Zeta foot fashion! Ice ice baby." Zeta-Jones' comments have since been flooded with fans wishing her well as she makes a recovery during this period. One fan even wrote, "I’m so sorry that happened to you... I hope you feel better soon: wishing you a speedy recovery, and sending you lots of love... take care, Cath."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones)

On Monday, Zeta-Jones gave an update on how she's doing, as well as an update on the state of the Christmas decorations in the house. "Thank you for all your well wishes. I hurt my foot doing this," she says in a subsequent video, panning to all of the holiday decor in her home. "Was it worth it? Merry Christmas everybody." The actor went on to describe the situation in the caption of the post.

"Thought I would share the fruits of my labor ( or labour, if you are reading this in Britain!) Hurt my foot after completing this still life masterpiece," she wrote. "The pain was worse than labor/labour, but I feel so festive now, but not as festive or a fabulous as the fabulous Mariah Carey. Maybe next year. Anyway, Happy Hanukkah." In the comments section of the post, Zeta-Jones' followers let her know that her Christmas decorations turned out beautifully, even if she did suffer from an injury whilst putting them up. As one fan put it, "@catherinezetajones it is worth it. We need to keep our spirits up in 2020, hope you get better soon."