Catherine Zeta-Jones Showcases Home in Series of Interior Design Photos

After 28 years or more as a successful actress onscreen, Catherine Zeta-Jones is exploring her new passion as an interior designer, and she's sharing it with her fans. Zeta-Jones owns five upscale homes, including an apartment in New York City, which overlooks Central Park, valued at just under $7 million. She also has a four bedroom home in Bermuda for vacations, according to DailyMail. Zeta Jones hasn't slowed down her career as a movie star — she last appeared in a Lifetime movie called Cocaine Godmother, in which she played Columbian drug baron Griselda Blanco. However, her focus is clearly split, as one can tell by perusing her Instagram profile. The 48-year-old is bursting with ideas for home decor and interior design, and she's been sharing her work in her various properties with the hashtag "Style By Zeta." Jones isn't keeping all the goodies for herself, either. She launched a line of home ware products on QVC called Casa Zeta-Jones in 2018. The collection has been growing steadily since its debut. Here's a look at some of the highlights from Zeta-Jones' work. View this post on Instagram Getting back to business 😏 @catherinezetajones #ComingSoon #CasaZetaJones A post shared by Casa Zeta-Jones (@casazetajones) on Jul 2, 2020 at 12:06pm PDT

Carys' Bedroom View this post on Instagram A touch of @casazetajones in @carys.douglas' boudoir. The Medallion Comforter ❤️ #StyleByZeta A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on Feb 9, 2018 at 2:54pm PST Zeta-Jones shared a photo of her 14-year-old daughter's room, showcasing some of her Casa Zeta-Jones products. Zeta-Jones is married to actor Michael Douglas. Carys is the second of their two children together. The couple is exactly 25 years apart in age, as they share a birthday. They were introduced to each other by Danny DeVito in 1998 at the Deauville Film Festival in France. They were engaged the following year.

The Kitchen Needs Work View this post on Instagram Some redesign fun. #StyleByZeta A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on Dec 12, 2017 at 2:09pm PST Zeta-Jones shared an after-and-before transformation of this kitchen, revealing how it went from a dingy mess to big success. "Some redesign fun," she captioned the photo. "That is not fun," wrote one commenter sarcastically.

A Perfect Dish View this post on Instagram Just a little selection of my Japanese Imari dish collection. #StyleByZeta A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on Oct 20, 2017 at 11:00am PDT Zeta-Jones show off an exquisite set of dishes in a wide open dining area, not far from a U-shaped couch. The seating looks ideal for a big holiday dinner, when people need to drop onto a comfortable cushion and veg out. "Just a little selection of my Japanese Imari dish collection," she wrote.

Blue Breakfast View this post on Instagram Blue breakfast. #StyleByZeta A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on Oct 6, 2017 at 7:52am PDT Even a quick breakfast in the kitchen is different for a high-class homemaker like Zeta-Jones. She shared this immaculate set-up at the beginning of October. "Blue breakfast," she wrote simply.

Billiards Zeta-Jones posted this picture of a pool table in her home back in December. The game may be front and center, but the photo has a lot to take in, including the strange ceiling and the distinct matching red furniture. "Shooting some pool," she wrote.

Outdoor Dining View this post on Instagram Summer brunch. #StyleByZeta A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on Aug 29, 2017 at 10:05am PDT This outdoor dining set-up is arguably the most enviable photo Zeta-Jones has posted so far. The idyllic backyard even has an outdoor chandelier. The actress undoubtedly hosts some excellent dinners at the plate glass table when the weather is right. "Summer brunch," she wrote back in August.