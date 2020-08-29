Catherine Zeta-Jones Showcases Home in Series of Interior Design Photos
After 28 years or more as a successful actress onscreen, Catherine Zeta-Jones is exploring her new passion as an interior designer, and she's sharing it with her fans. Zeta-Jones owns five upscale homes, including an apartment in New York City, which overlooks Central Park, valued at just under $7 million. She also has a
Jones isn't keeping all the goodies for herself, either. She launched a line of home ware products on QVC called Casa Zeta-Jones in 2018. The collection has been growing steadily since its debut. Here's a look at some of the highlights from Zeta-Jones' work.
Getting back to business 😏 @catherinezetajones #ComingSoon #CasaZetaJones
Carys' Bedroom
A touch of @casazetajones in @carys.douglas' boudoir. The Medallion Comforter ❤️ #StyleByZeta
Zeta-Jones shared a photo of her 14-year-old daughter's room, showcasing some of her Casa Zeta-Jones products. Zeta-Jones is married to actor Michael Douglas. Carys is the second of their two children together. The couple is exactly 25 years apart in age, as they share a birthday. They were introduced to each other by Danny DeVito in 1998 at the Deauville Film Festival in France. They were engaged the following year.
The Kitchen Needs Work
Zeta-Jones shared an after-and-before transformation of this kitchen, revealing how it went from a dingy mess to big success. "Some redesign fun," she captioned the photo. "That is not fun," wrote one commenter sarcastically.
Golden Poodle
Back in November, Zeta-Jones showcased a golden poodle resting in a corner near a bookshelf in her home office. "Viva las vintage," she wrote. "My gold ceramic poodle, 1960s, that sits on the floor in my office. Never barks and gives me constant love and affection." She added the hashtag "CZJ Vintage."
A Perfect Dish
Just a little selection of my Japanese Imari dish collection. #StyleByZeta
Zeta-Jones show off an exquisite set of dishes in a wide open dining area, not far from a U-shaped couch. The seating looks ideal for a big holiday dinner, when people need to drop onto a comfortable cushion and veg out. "Just a little selection of my Japanese Imari dish collection," she wrote.
Piano & Print
My love of vintage fashion photography. A circa 1969 print. #CZJVintage
Zeta-Jones shared another vintage favorite with this old fashion print hanging over her piano. "My love of vintage fashion photography. A circa 1969 print," she wrote.
Blue Breakfast
Even a quick breakfast in the kitchen is different for a high-class homemaker like Zeta-Jones. She shared this immaculate set-up at the beginning of October. "Blue breakfast," she wrote simply.
Billiards
Zeta-Jones posted this picture of a pool table in her home back in December. The game may be front and center, but the photo has a lot to take in, including the strange ceiling and the distinct matching red furniture.
"Shooting some pool," she wrote.
White Shirt
Art. The classic white shirt. Wear one or hang one on the wall. #StyleByZeta
Zeta-Jones picked up this bold red painting, but evidently she couldn't keep it all to herself. She shared the art with her 1.1 million followers, showcasing the home she found for it in a sunny hallway. "Art. The classic white shirt. Wear one or hang one on the wall," reads the caption.
Outdoor Dining
This outdoor dining set-up is arguably the most enviable photo Zeta-Jones has posted so far. The idyllic backyard even has an outdoor chandelier. The actress undoubtedly hosts some excellent dinners at the plate glass table when the weather is right.
"Summer brunch," she wrote back in August.
Guest House
Zeta-Jones takes care of her guests. She posted this picture of the decor she leaves for visitors not too long ago, prompting many fans to ask if they could crash with her for a while. "Loving the butterfly print in my guest house," the actress wrote.