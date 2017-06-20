‘Cash Me Ousside’ Girl Danielle Bregoli Polls Twitter With Cringeworthy Question

While her tour might be postponed, viral sensation turned YouTube star Danielle Bregoli is still making waves online. She recently hit 1 million subscribers on YouTube and polled her Twitter followers as to what her fan base should be called.

What should I call my fans — Danielle Bregoli (@TheBhadBhabie) June 18, 2017

Beyoncé has the “Bey Hive,” and Taylor Swift has “Swifties,” but Bregoli went for some, well let’s just say, “interesting” options.

The choices were “Hoes,” “Oussiders” (as a reference to her “Cash Me Ousside” catch-phrase) “Bhaddies” or “Bhad Bhabies” (a reference to her social media handles).

While the latter three have an original flair, the winning choice after 23,000 votes was “Hoes,” with 38 percent of the vote.

That’s right: “Hoes.” Just “Hoes.” Her fans want to be called “Hoes.”

While that’s odd enough, some fans took it a step further.

Some followers pointed out they liked “bitches” as a choice. You see, at the beginning of each of her YouTube videos, Bregoli addresses viewers with “Hey bitches!,” so some had already adopted that nomenclature.

Bitches and Hoes it is https://t.co/1OKKURjTve — Danielle Bregoli (@TheBhadBhabie) June 18, 2017

Bregoli seemed to like that choice as well, telling one follower “Bitches and Hoes it is” in a quote tweet.

After a bunch of discussion from her fan base and her haters, the “Cash Me Ousside” girl decided to show her detractors she wasn’t focusing on them anymore.

“Following my bitches > Blockin trolls (but it’s close),” she tweeted, along with a gif of rapper Kodak Black.