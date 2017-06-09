‘Cash Me Ousside’ Girl Danielle Bregoli’s ‘Hollyhood’ Video Released

The “Cash Me Ousside” girl Danielle Bregoli is giving her social media followers a teaser look at her new “Hollywood” video. The 14-year-old viral sensation took to Instagram to share the clip on Thursday evening.

Still Hollyhood💀🖤 🎼song “F.B.G.M.“ by @tpain 🎞 @kravestudios A post shared by Danielle Bregoli (@bhadbhabie) on Jun 8, 2017 at 1:54pm PDT

The video shows Danielle Bregoli posing for photoshoots in various locations in Los Angeles, most notably in front of the infamous Hollywood sign. She sports multiple casual looks and makes faces at the camera. The montage of clips is set to T-Pain’s tune “F.B.G.M.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Bregoli captioned the post: “Still Hollyhood song “F.B.G.M.” by @tpain @kravestudios.”

The video has been viewed more than 1 million times in less than a day on Danielle’s Instagram page. Like most of her posts, the video was met with a mixed reaction from other social media users.

Up Next: ‘Cash Me Ousside‘ Girl Danielle Bregoli’s Speaking Tour Postponed

It’s possible that Danielle will be lip-syncing to this T-Pain song in one of her upcoming shows on her speaking tour. The teen is set to make $50k per appearance at the stops on her upcoming speaking tour, which has actually been postponed so that her management team can find larger venues.

“Due to an overwhelming response, we decided to look at larger venues and reschedule the events to better suit her growing audience as well as some significant professional developments. More information will be provided at a later date,” her manager, Adam Kluger said.

“The decision to change venues and dates was made the day prior to the [tickets] going up for sale… there are no ticket holders,” Kluger wrote in an email to the New York Post.

More: The ‘Cash Me Ousside‘ Girl Wants People To Stop Saying Her Catch Phrase

The original plan was for Bregoli to perform two “test shows” in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida on July 8 and 9 at the Houston House of Blues and Revolution Live, respectively. However, Kluger says that the team is “pushing the shows back to align better with other initiatives.”

Danielle’s show is broken up into three parts. First, she will be lip-syncing to rap songs. Second, she will do a Q&A with the audience. Third, she will be inviting fans to the stage to engage in a roast session.

After an appearance on Dr. Phil in an episode titled “I Want To Give Up My Car-Stealing, Twerking 13-Year-Old Daughter Who Tried To Frame Me For a Crime,” Danielle propelled to Internet fame and now has over tens of millions of followers. During the show, Danielle challenged the live studio to a fight uttering her now infamous catchphrase, “Cash me ousside, how bow dah?”