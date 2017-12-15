HGTV Star Carter Oosterhouse Accused of Sexual Misconduct

Carter Oosterhouse, the HGTV host and star of TLC’s Trading Spaces, has been accused of sexual misconduct by his former makeup artist.

A former makeup artist from the show, Kailey Kaminsky, told The Hollywood Reporter that she had worked with the star in 2008 and alleged that he had coerced her into performing repeated oral sex acts.

She claims the relationship led to her being hospitalized for depression and becoming unemployed from the show.

“At that point, I was a nervous wreck. I was so worn down from his advances, so I did: that day, on that occasion,” she said, adding she only acquiesced to his demands after he allegedly threatened to get her fired. “It was the first time. Then thereafter it was almost every time we would shoot — 10 to 15 times he put me in this position.”

Oosterhouse, 41, who is also the host of ABC‘s The Great Christmas Light Fight, denied Kaminsky’s claims that their sexual encounters were anything but consensual.

In a statement to PEOPLE, he said he is “very passionate about what is happening right now with the #metoo movement, especially because I have so many strong women in my life, like my wife, mother, sister and of course my little baby girl. We are in a time of change for society and I am behind it 100 percent.”

He continued that he “had an intimate relationship with Kailey 9 years ago and it was 100 percent mutual and consensual. In no way did I ever feel, nor was it ever indicated to me, that Kailey was uncomfortable during out intimate relationship. I would have never done anything that I was not sure was mutually agreeable.”

Oosterhouse has been married to actress Amy Smart since 2011 and shares 11-month-old daughter Flora with her.

The Trading Spaces star claims Kaminsky initiated their relationship the first time and “the 15 or so times we had relations thereafter.”

Kaminsky said he first propositioned her a year into her employment with him while they were running errands, which she said was odd as she is a lesbian.

“He’s like, ‘You know what would be a good idea?’ If you went down on me,’” she said. “I was shocked — it was so random. I said, in my sarcastic way, ‘Well, that’s not sexual harassment at all.’ He said, ‘I just think it would be fun.’ I made it clear that I did not think it would be fun. Still, I thought he was just goofing around.”

When she refused, Kaminsky alleges Oosterhouse threatened her job on the way to a project site, asking her, “‘Do you enjoy your job? I said I did and in fact would like to work more, handling more of his personal appearances outside of the show. He said, ‘Well, I can help you with that. But you need to do something for me.’”

Kaminsky said the experience led to her being hospitalized and her absence caused her to be fired from the show.

Oosterhouse said in a statement he “didn’t have anything to do with her not being invited back to the show — that was a producer decision. And as for the fact that she identifies as a lesbian — I didn’t know that — all I knew was that she was in a sexual relationship with another guy who worked on the show.”

He added, “It’s upsetting that she now feels this way, I only wish her the best and truly hope that she can move forward.”

A year after she left, Kaminsky says she told an official at its production company about the allegations. She said Oosterhouse called her and said, “I’m so sorry. I thought it was mutual.”

Oosterhouse later told The Hollywood Reporter, “I did say I thought it was mutual — because it was. I didn’t apologize because I never did anything wrong. That’s the God’s honest truth. I felt bad that she was, in that moment, not-super-positive.”

One producer told the publication they thought the makeup artist’s relationship with the star was consensual and “didn’t seem like it was abusive.”

Oosterhouse is planning to be a part of TLC’s Trading Spaces reboot in spring 2018.

Photo credit: TLC