Carrie Underwood Accused of Plagiarism

Country megastar, Carrie Underwood is being accused of plagiarism and now being asked to pay up.

The Blast reports that the former Idol winner took someone else’s song after it was brought to her in a pitch meeting.

Canadian songwriters, Georgia Lyons and Ronald McNeill claim they signed up with a company in 2013 to pitch their music to other artists in exchange for big deals. One of the songs they claim to have pitched was, “Something in the Water.”

The two suggest that the company that hired them told them it was being pitched to Underwood, with a possibility of the work being used on her next album. The Canadian pair says they were told that Underwood had passed on the song.

However, the two later learned that Underwood released a song called “Something in the Water” that was “structurally and lyrically identical, and substantially similar melodically” to their own track.

Underwood’s version went platinum, earning her much acclaim and awards. But now duo states as per The Blast that they “got the shaft” on all the success the track they wrote received.

Lyons and McNeill are suing for all profits the 34-year-old award-winning country artist made off their song, adding that they also want “an injunction” that will halt her from using and distributing the track.