Carmen Salinas, Legendary Mexican TV and Film Star, Dies at 82

Beloved Mexican actress Carmen Salinas has passed away at the age of 82. Salinas suffered from a stroke in November and was in a coma until she died on Thursday. Her family shared the news on Twitter with a heartfelt announcement. “For his painful passion, have mercy on us and on the whole world,” the post began alongside a black and white photo of Salinas.

“With great sorrow, we inform you that leading actress Carmen Salinas passed away today, December 9, 2021,” the statement read, PEOPLE translated. Details about her memorial service will be announced at a later date. “We appreciate everybody’s messages of support and signs of respect toward our family,” the statement continued. “As well as the symbols of affection and prayers that toasted our beloved Carmelita Salinas.”

Salinas was born on Oct. 5, 1939, in Torreón, Coahuila, and was a child star and pageant queen in the ’50s. She made the transition to television in the ’60s and went on to star in telenovelas like Casa de Barrio, Frontera and Sublime Redención. Salinas accrued over 100 credits to her name and is best known to American audiences for her role alongside Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning in 2004’s Man on Fire. Salinas was also set to appear in the American remake of the 2006 French film The Valet for Hulu.

Salinas is outlived by her only daughter, María Eugenia Plascencia, and seven grandchildren: Carmen and Paulina Plascencia Suárez, daughters of her son Pedrito, who died from cancer in 1994; and another granddaughter Carmen Plascencia, also her son’s daughter. Also, Viviana, Manuel, Montserrat, and Marisol Monje Plascencia.