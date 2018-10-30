Cardi B Unloads on Nicki Minaj in Explicit Instagram Rant

The drama between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj is showing no signs of slowing down after Cardi B went on an 11-video Instagram tirade on Monday night sharing her side of the story after Minaj made several claims about her on an episode of her Beats 1 show Queen Radio earlier that day.

If you need a refresher, the two rappers got into an altercation at the Harper’s Bazaar Icons Party where Cardi B allegedly threw her shoe at Minaj. Both women later spoke about the situation, with Cardi B claiming that Minaj was trying to stop her from making money and Minaj claiming on her radio show that Cardi B had used payola to get a No. 1 song.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On Monday’s episode of Queen Radio, Minaj claimed that her friend Rah Ali “really beat Cardi’s ass bad” instead of Cardi B getting hit by security at the party. She also offered $100,000 for surveillance video from the party and questioned Cardi B’s credibility as a real rapper, among other things.

Scroll through to get Cardi B’s take on the situation.

The footage

In her first video, Cardi B noted that Minaj had previously claimed to have footage of their altercation at the Harper’s Bazaar party and wondered why she would offer to pay for something she already had. Cardi B also questioned Minaj’s feelings in regards to the fight, asking her, “Do you wanna be the victim or do you wanna be the gangsta?”

View this post on Instagram ?? A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on Oct 29, 2018 at 3:33pm PDT

‘Motorsport’

Cardi B went on to address the music video for “Motorsport,” which featured her, Minaj and Quavo. Cardi B confirmed Minaj’s claim that she would not do the music video until Minaj removed a certain line from her verse, explaining that she was uncomfortable with Minaj rapping, “If Cardi the QB, I’m Nic Lombardi,” which Cardi B felt was insinuating that Minaj had helped her in her career. Cardi B noted that this was not the case and also said that she didn’t like the fact that the line was followed by “Bitch you my son, go sit on the potty.”

View this post on Instagram 2 A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on Oct 29, 2018 at 3:36pm PDT

“No Limit”

The 26-year-old continued to discuss music in her next clip, saying that she did not try to get on the remix of the Latin trap song “Krippy Kush,” which features Minaj. She also claimed that Minaj was first offered a guest spot on G-Eazy’s track “No Limit” and turned it down. Cardi B then accepted the spot on the record, which went on to be successful.

View this post on Instagram Since you wanna talk about me A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on Oct 29, 2018 at 3:38pm PDT

Legal action

The videos then turned to legal matters, with Cardi B noting that if Minaj decided to go through on her threat that she would sue Cardi B over their fight at the party, she would return the favor and sue Minaj for defamation of character over her payola claim.

View this post on Instagram Since you wanna talk about me A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on Oct 29, 2018 at 3:40pm PDT

Phone numbers

Cardi B then mused on the fact that her phone number and the phone numbers of other rappers that Minaj had “issues with” were leaked. Cardi B claimed that Minaj or Rah Ali were in possession of said numbers, and that her new phone number and the number of her sister, Hennessey, have not been leaked, despite their issues with Minaj because Minaj and Rah Ali do not have said numbers.

View this post on Instagram You tell me A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on Oct 29, 2018 at 3:44pm PDT

Texts and more texts

Cardi B then showed off her phone and revealed a string of texts from unknown numbers, who she claimed were Minaj’s fans harassing her after her number was leaked. She also called Minaj out for endorsing her fans’ behavior on Twitter.

View this post on Instagram Since you wanna talk about it A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on Oct 29, 2018 at 3:46pm PDT

Stopping the bag

Minaj had previously claimed that Cardi B had told 21 Savage not to film a music video with Minaj, something Cardi B denied. She added that the reason both 21 Savage and her husband, Offset, had not done the video for the song “No Flag” was because the song was not performing well.

View this post on Instagram Since you wanna bring it up A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on Oct 29, 2018 at 3:48pm PDT

Getting the bag

Cardi B then claimed that she was actually inadvertently helping Minaj make money due to the fact that she had passed on both a Diesel campaign and a guest verse on Little Mix’s new song, “Woman Like Me,” both of which later went to Minaj.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on Oct 29, 2018 at 3:55pm PDT

Tired of drama

As this drama has been going on for weeks, Cardi B noted that she was tired of it and invited Minaj to contact her directly so they could discuss things.

View this post on Instagram LET ME FUCKIN KNOW A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on Oct 29, 2018 at 3:56pm PDT

Respect

Cardi B went on to say that she respects Minaj and encouraged her to focus on her music.

“Focus on yourself and focus on your craft because you’re out here f—ing up your legacy looking like a f—ing hater,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on Oct 29, 2018 at 4:00pm PDT

Minaj fights back

After Cardi B released her Instagram videos, Minaj responded to the rapper’s claims on Twitter and called Cardi B a “liar,” inviting her to take a lie detector test. She also continued to question Cardi B’s credibility as a rapper.

We can…



Get on live & have the convo for the world to see.



Do a lie detector test TOGETHER



Do an interview on #QueenRadio ?



*** ORRR we can both sit in a room together, hear a beat for the first time, and have ourselves FILMED WRITING TO IT!!!!!! #DipVIDEO OUT NOW ? — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) October 30, 2018

A truce

After all the drama, it seems the two rappers have decided to call an apparent truce with each other, calling for positive energy on social media Monday evening.

“Ok you guys, let’s focus on positive things only from here on out,” Minaj tweeted. “We’re all so blessed. I know this stuff is entertaining & funny to a lot of people but I won’t be discussing this nonsense anymore. Thank you for the support & encouragement year after year. Love you.”

Ok you guys, let’s focus on positive things only from here on out. We’re all so blessed. I know this stuff is entertaining & funny to a lot of people but I won’t be discussing this nonsense anymore. Thank you for the support & encouragement year after year. Love you. ♥️ — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) October 30, 2018

Cardi B later shared Minaj’s tweet on Instagram and added, “alright then! Let’s keep it positive and keep it pushing!”

Photo Credit: Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin