Cardi B Throws Microphone at Audience After Fan Tosses Drink At Her

Cardi B became the latest to face items being thrown by the audience while performing. According to PEOPLE, the rapper also became the first to take the throwing back at the audience, launching her microphone at the person who tried to throw a drink at her. The drink didn't seem to hit Cardi B, but her microphone certainly hit an audience member.

Security was also quick to surround Cardi B and move on the audience to get the offender. The incident was caught on video and soon when viral, assisted by Cardi B herself after she retweeted it. Security escorted the person away.

If one thing can be said from afar, it is that Cardi has some great aim and a heck of an arm. She's no Roger Clemens, but it got the job done. She has had some practice, according to PEOPLE, reportedly doing the same the night before, but allegedly targeting a DJ who was cutting off her sons too early.

Cardi B is only the latest celebrity to get hit by or dodge items thrown at the stage by fans. Harry Styles was send to the ground before walking off stage after being hit with an object in the eye earlier in July. Bebe Rexha had to be hospitalized after she was bruised by a cellphone thrown at a show in a scary moment. The phone split her eyebrow and required stitches, with PEOPLE adding that the assailant was arrested at the show and faces third-degree assault, second-degree aggravated harassment, second-degree harassment, third-degree attempted assault and a few others. According to the criminal complaint filed by police, the assailant was "trying to see if I could hit her with the phone at the end of the show because it would be funny."

Drake, Kelsea Ballerini, Steve Lacy, Kid Cudi and Pink also experienced issues while on stage. Pink especially got a surprise after someone threw their dead love one's ashes on stage. "Is this your mom?" Pink says in the video showing her picking up a bag full of ashes before slowly putting it back on the ground. "I don't know how I feel about this."

More folks should've listened to Adele when she called out people forgetting basic etiquette while out in public. "Have you noticed how people are forgetting f---ing show etiquette at the moment? People are throwing s- on stage. Have you seen that?" the singer says. "I f-ing dare you – I dare you throw something at me. I'll f---ing kill you."