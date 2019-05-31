Cardi B Reveals Nude Photo After Liposuction Surgery Complications

Cardi B is showing off her body to promote her new single “Press” after canceling performances following liposuction surgery.

The 26-year-old rapper shared a black-and-white Instagram photo of herself in full glam — and no clothes — doing a perp walk in front of several old-fashioned photographers and journalists, with censor bars covering the bare minimum. The lower black bar had “PRESS” written across it.

Along with the photo, Cardi shared a snippet of the song, which was released Friday morning.

“Press, press, press, press, press / Cardi don’t need more press,” she rapped in the new song.

Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, took to Instagram Live earlier to defend her plastic surgery in an expletive-laced rant.

“[People tell me], ‘You lazy, you should just workout.’ I do whatever the f— I want to do with my body,” she said in the video. “I don’t have the time of day like you do. Like, my job as an entertainer is a 24-hour job, bro. So no, I don’t have time to work out and I wanted specific things that I know that no matter how much I work out, is not get fixed.”

“Like my boobs, no matter how much I work out, they were not gonna lift themselves,” she continued, emphasizing, “So yeah, I had to get f—ing surgery.”

The rapper announced earlier this week that she was postponing some shows due to ongoing recovery from surgeries she underwent. In the Instagram Live video, she explained that her doctor advised her to rest so that she could fully heal.

“You know, I hate canceling shows because I love money. I’m a money addict,” Cardi said. “And I get paid a lot of money, a lot of money for these shows. A lot of money. I’m canceling millions of dollars in shows, but like, health is wealth so I have to do what I have to do.”

She recently told Entertainment Tonight that she underwent cosmetic breast surgery after giving birth to her and husband Offset‘s daughter, Kulture, which she said “f—ed me up.”

“I just got my boobs redone,” Cardi said. “I feel good, but then sometimes I feel, like, not, you know? [When] your skin is stretched out.”

She also told the crowd at Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis, Tennessee earlier this month that she shouldn’t have been performing due to recent liposuction. “I should’ve canceled today because moving too much is gonna f— up my lipo,” she said. “But b—, I’m still gonna get this motherf—ing money back, let’s go!”

Photo credit: Thaddaeus McAdams / Contributor / Getty