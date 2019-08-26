Cardi B Reveals Plastic Surgery Left Her Unable to ‘Shine’ on Stripper Pole in ‘Hustlers’

The upcoming film Hustlers tells the story of a group of strippers who hatch a plan to scam their wealthy clients, with rapper Cardi B featuring in the movie as an exotic dancer.

The 26-year-old, who is a former stripper, spoke to Entertainment Tonight about her role in the film this week, revealing that she was a bit let down by the fact that the plastic surgery procedures she had done prior to filming left her unable to perform to the best of her ability on the stripper pole.

“You know what? I was really mad because let me tell you something — when I did the movie, I just got my titties done and I got lipo, right? So I was like, ‘This is my moment to shine, and I can’t shine because I can’t climb!’” she said. “So I was mad. I was like, ‘God damn it!’”

Cardi B had previously discussed her plastic surgery, which she had done after the July 2018 birth of her daughter, Kulture.

“I just got my boobs redone,” she told ET in May. “My daughter f—ed me up! She did, she so did.”

The Grammy winner also opened up about her liposuction during a performance at Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis later that month.

“I shouldn’t really be performing. I should’ve canceled today because moving too much is gonna f— up my lipo,” she told the crowd. “But b—, I’m still gonna get this mother f—ing money bag, let’s go!”

Hustlers stars Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer and Julia Stiles, and Cardi B shared that she was impressed by several of her co-stars when it came to their own skills on the pole.

“When I did the club scene, right, I didn’t get to see you. I saw you on the trailer. I was like, ‘Oh s—! She really went off!’” the rapper said to Lopez. “She said she was training, I see it now, because everybody thinks it’s so easy to do. No it ain’t. You can’t do it at home.”

“I saw Keke dancing. She was giving it,” she added of Palmer, who replied, “I’m trying to give. Come on, girl!”

“She was giving some flavors,” Cardi B continued. “She was giving flavors.”

Despite her positive reviews, the “Press” rapper added that she’s waiting until she sees the film to decide which of her fellow stars performed the best on the pole. “I gotta see everybody. I got to see the movie still,” she said.

Hustlers will be released in theaters on Sept. 13.

