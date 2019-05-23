Cardi B Has Liposuction Surgery Complications, Baltimore Show Postponed

Cardi B postponed a concert in Maryland scheduled for Memorial Day Weekend, which TMZ reports is the result of fallout from a recent cosmetic surgery.

The rapper was set to headline the 92Q Spring Bling Festival Friday night in Baltimore, but sources close to her told the news outlet that she is experiencing “complications from her recent liposuction and breast augmentation.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Her doctors have reportedly told her she needs time to let the swelling go down and for her body to fully recover, recommending a couple weeks of rest.

A post tweeted from 92Q’s Twitter page says that the entire festival, including the Cardi B, show was postponed until Sept. 8.

Previously, Cardi told an audience at another concert that she shouldn’t have been performing in the first place following a procedure but that she was anyway. During her set on May 5 at the Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis, Tennessee, Cardi said she should have canceled because “moving too much is going to f— up my lipo. But bitch I’m still gonna get my motherf—ing money back! Let’s go!”

It was the first time she admitted to having work done. In August, which was one month after she gave birth to her and husband Offset’s daughter Kulture, she floated the idea of getting liposuction.

“I still feel like I got a lot of love handles right here,” she said in an Instagram Live video at the time, pulling on her tummy. “It’s not much but it’s like — I’m used to having, like, a real tight stomach … I might just get a little lipo, you know what I’m sayin’?”

A few months later, in October, she showed off her toned stomach on an Instagram Story, claiming that it was all natural. “I never did lipo, bro. Never,” she told the camera.

But recently, she’s been more transparent about undergoing cosmetic procedures. Although the “I Like It” singer hasn’t been crystal clear about what exact procedures she’s had done and when she had them, she did admit earlier this month to having a breast augmentation.

“I just got my boobs redone,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “I feel good, but then sometimes I feel like not, you know? [When] your skin is stretched out. Yes, my daughter f—ed me up. She did. She so did.”

The next day, she bared her rock-hard abs at the Billboard Music Awards in a cut-out yellow dress — that caught the eye of many when its super-high slit may have revealed more than what was intended, although Cardi has since claimed Photoshop.