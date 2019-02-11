Cardi B Honors Late Rapper Mac Miller After Win at 2019 Grammys

During the Grammy Awards on Sunday night, Cardi B became the first solo woman to win Best Rap Album, taking home the award for her debut effort, Invasion of Privacy. Also nominated in the category was the late Mac Miller, who received a posthumous nomination for his last album, Swimming.

After her win, Cardi B used Instagram to share a video expressing her thanks to her friends and family. She also told fans in the clip that she had read an article that said Mac Miller’s family was rooting for her to win the award if Miller did not, to which Cardi B noted, “So I’m sharing this Grammy with you mother f—er! Rest in peace!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

She later posted a screenshot of the article in question, writing, “WE WON A F—IN GRAMMY.”

Miller was honored during the Grammys’ In Memoriam segment, and his mother, Karen Meyers, was seen at the ceremony alongside Cazzie David. Miller passed away from a drug overdose in September 2018.

When Cardi B was announced as the winner for Best Rap Album, Ariana Grande, who dated Miller, tweeted and deleted a series of messages that read “trash, “f—” and “literal bulls—.” She tweeted to one fan, “THEY INVITED HIS PARENTS OUT. NO,” later deleting that message as well.

Grande immediately received backlash for her words, though she made sure to clarify that she wasn’t referring to Cardi B.

“Nothing to do w her. good for her. i promise,” she tweeted.

The pop star also commented on Cardi B’s photo of the article about Miller with six black heart emojis. At the end of the evening, she offered another tribute to Miller when she shared a photo of herself sleeping alongside Miller’s dog, Myron, who Grande now takes care of.

“It’s me your tiny, highly emotional, italian, and now grammy award winning friend,” she wrote. “I’m super tarnished lol. but super grateful. thank u for everything. myron is in my arms n he says hi as well.”

Along with her tribute to Miller, Cardi B shared another video in which she explained that every award she wins is equally important to her, no matter which honor it is.

“Every award to me is special,” she said. “From Grammys, AMAs, Billboards, BET, Soul Train, Nickelodeon, awards that I get in another mother f—ing country I don’t give a f—, every award goes to my mother’s house and every award to her is just as special. And it’s just as special to me and I am so thankful.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Robyn Beck