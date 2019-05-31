Cardi B Has Words for the Haters After Canceling Shows Due to Surgery Complications

Cardi B revealed during a show in Memphis this month that she had undergone liposuction after the birth of her daughter, Kulture, telling the crowd that doctors had recommended that she not perform. She ultimately did have to back out of multiple shows to allow her body to heal, canceling performances in Baltimore and El Paso.

During a recent Instagram Live, the rapper opened up about the cancellations, responding to those who had criticized her for the decision and explaining that she had pulled out of the shows on her doctor’s orders.

“My doctor was like ‘yo you can not be doing all these shows because you’re not fully healed and I keep telling you this and then if something happens to you you’re going to try to blame me,’” she said.

“I hate cancelling shows because I love money. I’m a money addict…I get paid a lot of money, a lot of money for these shows,” the 26-year-old continued. “A lot of money. I’m cancelling millions of dollars in shows, but health is wealth so I have to do what I have to do.”

During her live, Cardi B issued an apology to those who were disappointed by the cancellations, telling them, “I just really wanted to apologise to my fans.”

She also responded to those who criticized her for getting liposuction in the first place.

“I do whatever the f— I want to do with my body, I don’t have the time of day like you do. My job as an entertainer is a 24-hour job, bro,” she said. “So no I don’t have time to work out. I wanted specific things that I know that no matter how much I work out won’t get fixed.”

“Like my boobs, no matter how much I work out, they were not gonna lift themselves,” she continued. “So yeah, I had to get f—ing surgery.”

The rapper previously opened up about her liposuction while speaking to Entertainment Tonight, explaining that she decided to discuss her surgery to let people know about the difficult recovery process.

“I want to explain to people how hard it is to process. I feel like people look at girls on Instagram and go, ‘Oh, they got their lipo done and it was so easy,”‘ she said. “It is just such a long, hard process, almost like the same process as after you give birth to a baby and you see your body change and snapping it back.”

Cardi B first revealed that she had undergone the procedure during her set at the Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis, Tennessee in early May.

“I should’ve canceled today because moving too much is gonna f— up my lipo,” she told the crowd. “But, b—, I’m still gonna get this mother f—ing money back, let’s go!”

Photo Credit: Getty / Michael Kovac