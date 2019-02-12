Cardi B Deactivates Instagram Account After Expletive Filled Grammys 2019 Rant

Cardi B deleted her Instagram account on Monday after going on a video tirade slamming people who had insulted her after her historic Grammy Awards win on Sunday night.

“It’s not my style for people to put other people down to uplift somebody else, that’s not my style and that’s not what I’m with and I don’t support that,” she began. “However, I been taking a lot of s— today, I’m seeing a lot of bull— today and I saw a lot of s— last night. And I’m sick of this s—. I worked hard for my motherf—ing album.”

Her initial comment is likely a reference to the congratulations she received from BET, who praised her Grammy win while also writing, “Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj is being dragged by her lacefront.” After BET’s tweet, Minaj dropped out of two scheduled events for the network and Cardi B made it clear that she doesn’t support tearing others down.

In her video, the mom of one further explained that huge amount of work that went into her debut album, including the fact that she was pregnant while recording much of the project.

“I remember last year when I didn’t win for ‘Bodak Yellow,’ everybody was like, ‘Cardi got snubbed, Cardi got snubbed.’ Now this year’s a f—ing problem?” she said. “My album went two-time platinum, my n—-. And every chart that there was, my album was always top 10. Number one album as well. I f—ing worked my ass off, locked myself in the studio for three months, my n—-, then went to sleep in my own bed, sometimes for four days straight, pregnant. Some songs couldn’t even get on the f—ing album because my nose was so f—ing stuffy from my pregnancy. N—-s couldn’t sleep, n—-s couldn’t do s—.”

Cardi B was awarded Best Rap Album for Invasion of Privacy during this year’s Grammy Awards, making her the first solo woman to ever take home the honor.

After the Grammys, Cardi B began posting supportive comments from fellow rappers like Chance the Rapper, Lil’ Kim and Missy Elliot. In her caption alongside Chance the Rapper’s comment, the New York native further explained her process making Invasion of Privacy, writing that she “Slept in the studio on leather sofas for 3 months straight, migraines, in Atlanta in Miami away from my family.”

“I had @offsetyrn and @brooklyn.johnny reaching out to the world for a verse on top of that I was depress [sic] cause everybody was suspecting I was pregnant and I constantly kept reading Cardi you ‘STUPID,’ ‘YOU RUINED YOUR CAREER,’ ‘WHY WOULD YOU HAVE A BABY AT THE BEGINNING OF YOUR CAREER,’” she continued, thanking her husband, Offset, for helping the album come together.

“My album went #1 and spend [sic] 21 weeks straight on billboard top ten! Every song is gold or platinum or higher. I listen to my album and I cry because I know the hell I went thruu doing the album is always a bittersweet memory,” she wrote. “THANK YOU EVERYONE THAT SUPPORTED ME AND LISTEN. I’m thankful and grateful and again thank you to all the artist that gave me a feature.”

