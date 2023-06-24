Cardi B Claps Back at Stepson of Missing Titanic Sub Tourist

The saga of the missing tourist submarine the Titan found its way into every corner of life this week, including the rap music world through Cardi B. Cardi found herself exchanging online insults with a man named Brian Szasz, the stepson of one of the Titan's passengers. At the time of this writing, it looks like Szasz has not responded to Cardi's latest clapback.

Szasz made headlines this week when he revealed that billionaire Hamish Harding is his stepfather on social media. Many criticized Szasz for tagging influencers and celebrities in these tweets, saying that he was trying to use the opportunity to meet stars and gain "clout." That seemed to be the position of Cardi B, who posted a video saying that Szasz should not be attending a Blink-182 concert at a time like this, and should instead be with his family offering support and comfort if he can.

Cardi B speaks on the missing Billionaires that are currently lost under water. #Titanic #OceanGate

pic.twitter.com/auTM5hq7B9 — Cardi B Updates (@CardiBUpdatesHQ) June 21, 2023

"What a pos trashy celeb," Szasz tweeted in response. "Cardi B trying to get clout off me and my families [sic] suffering. I went to a Blink-182 concert for coping rather than sitting at home and watching the news. Shame on you Cardi get some class!"

Cardi B responded: "The point was the whole world is praying for these people in the submarine and this man son is online shaking d-s for girls off OnlyFans and going to Blink-182 concerts. You was looking for clout all along, nobody knew who you were until you said that was ya stepdad!!! This is why people hate you spoiled brat billionaires y'all soo desensitize[d]."

After that, Szasz deactivated his Twitter account and none of his posts are visible at the time of this writing. Days later, rescue teams discovered an underwater debris field containing pieces of the Titan, suggesting that the vessel imploded shortly after it lost contact with its crew on the surface. Hamish and all four other passengers are presumed dead.

The point was the whole world is praying for these people in the submarine and this man son is online shaking dicks for girls off onlyfans and going to Blink 182 concerts. You was looking for clout all along, nobody knew who you were until you said that was ya stepdad!!! This is… https://t.co/FQ8pfR55Ob — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 21, 2023

As for Szasz, he added even more plot twists to the story of the missing submarine when Twitter users came forward to reveal that he had been arrested for stalking and making threats of extreme violence at raves. Some of these anecdotes were verified in a report by The Los Angeles Times, which confirmed that Szasz is 37 years old. He was arrested for armed robbery in 2007 and was arrested again in 2021 and charged with stalking. So far, Szasz has not resurfaced on social media.