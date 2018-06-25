Cardi B Reveals Her Baby Registry List and It Includes a Bentley

Cardi B is currently expecting her first child with fiancé Offset, and the rapper is seemingly sparing no expense when it comes to her baby registry.

TMZ reports that Cardi added a few new luxury items to her wishlist for her daughter, including a battery-powered Bentley Bentayga, which retails for $700, a $2,799 bassinet and a $200 a BEABA Babycook Set for making baby food.

The bassinet can also be covered in gold leaf for an extra $839, which should pair nicely with the reportedly metallic-themed nursery Cardi is planning on for her baby girl.

Sources told TMZ that Cardi’s team snagged several items from luxury baby boutique Petit Tresor in Beverly Hills including a silver crib that costs around $1,000, colorful balloon animal decorations and metallic gold and silver Moroccan pouf.

During a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Cardi noted that she didn’t want to have a typical baby shower.

“I want a lit baby shower,” she said. “My baby shower’s not starting at no 5:00. My s— is going to start at 9 p.m. because that’s how I celebrate, that’s how Caribbean people celebrate.”

“I don’t like baby showers that be at 5 p.m. in the backyard, eating, cooking hors d’oeuvres,” she added. “S—, I might even drink some red wine. Red wine’s healthy, right?”

The “I Like It” rapper is currently in the final month of her pregnancy and is expecting a baby girl. Cardi admitted that she was worried when she found out she was pregnant last year but is now looking forward to a life with her daughter.

“A lot of successful women have kids, and a lot of successful artists have kids, but not at the peak of their career,” she said, adding that those around her were skeptical. “It was like, ‘You can’t do this,’” she recalled. “‘This might f— up your career.’”

Once her daughter arrives, Cardi plans on spending as much time with her baby as she can.

“Only time I don’t have my baby with me is when I’m getting my hair done, makeup done, performing,” she said. “I don’t want to miss one second. I don’t want to miss no smiles, I don’t want to miss no new movement, I don’t want the baby to confuse me and the babysitter.”

Cardi added that she’s going to teach her daughter English and Spanish and wants her to start learning French by four years old. She might take ballet lessons and will definitely take kickboxing.

“I don’t want my kid to get picked on and she don’t know how to defend herself,” Cardi explained. “I have a little brother and I always put in his head, since he was two years old, ‘Somebody hit you, you kick, you kick, you kick.’”

Photo Credit: Getty / Paras Griffin