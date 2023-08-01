Cardi B Facing Legal Repercussions After Throwing Microphone at Fan During Concert

A video of Cardi B throwing her microphone at a fan went viral this weekend, but the incident won't stop there. According to a report by Entertainment Tonight, a woman who was hit by Cardi's microphone filed a police report against her. The Las Vegas Police Department has now listed Cardi B as a suspect in a base of battery.

Cardi was performing at Drai's Nightclub in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday when the viral videos were taken. From multiple angles, it looks like someone threw a drink at Cardi while she was singing on stage. Surprised, the rapper turned around and hurled her microphone back in the direction the drink came from. Cardi can then be seen yelling a bit until security wades into the crowd and removes someone from the audience. Cardi gets a new microphone and the concert resumes.

The incident was recorded from multiple angles but one makes it clear that Cardi's mic hit the woman who threw her drink at her. However, it also bounced off and hit a woman standing next to her. It's not clear which of these two women filed the police report or how either of them were injured.

LVPD told reporters that the incident has been documented in a police report and Cardi is listed as the assailant. However, no arrests or citations have been made or issued. It's unclear how the department intends to proceed with this case.

An eyewitness spoke to ET directly, saying that Cardi had actually asked the crowd to throw water her way during her banter between songs. It was a hot day and the rapper was reportedly "telling the crowd that she was hot and wanted them to throw water on her body and legs while she twerked due to the heat. Then suddenly the girl in the video threw a drink in Cardi's face. After the woman was escorted out, Cardi B continued the performance and told the crowd to throw the water on her a- not her face.

Cardi B threw her microphone at a DJ in Las Vegas yesterday. pic.twitter.com/SxaSFityjQ — Fight Videos (@FightVideosTV) July 30, 2023

Social media commenters have also pointed out that Cardi threw another microphone earlier in the same weekend. A clip from that night shows her hurling the microphone at the DJ at the end of her set. Many debated whether Cardi is too quick to react to incidents like this one on stage, and some even said they would think twice about seeing the rapper live.