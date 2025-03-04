‘Candyman’ Actor Tony Todd’s Family Calls Out Oscars for ‘In Memoriam’ Snub

The family of late actor Tony Todd is speaking out after the Candyman star was omitted from the 2025 Oscars In Memoriam. Speaking to TMZ following Sunday night’s ceremony, where late stars like Gene Hackman and David Lynch were recognized during the live broadcast, Todd’s widow, Fatima, slammed the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences over the apparent snub.

Expressing her anger at her late husband’s omission, Fatima told the outlet that she believes here might be a racial element at play. Fatima also said she feels that people of color and women are often ignored in the Academy’s annual tributes.

Todd, who passed away at his home in Marina del Rey in November after a long illness, was not the only name snubbed from the “In Memoriam.” Shannen Doherty, who passed away in July 2024 at 53 after a lengthy battle with cancer, and Michelle Trachtenberg, who died last week at the age of 39, also weren’t mentioned. Other notable omissions included Mitzi Gaynor, Mexican acting legend Silvia Pinal, French movie icon Alain Delon, and British actress Olivia Hussey.

Fatima cited the fact of Todd’s Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 30-year membership, as well as his lengthy roster of over 250 film and TV credits, as reason enough for him deserving inclusion in the broadcasted “In Memoriam” tribute. The veteran actor, born in Washington in 1954, was best known for his portrayal as the hook-wielding ghost in the Candyman horror franchise, first taking on the role in 1992’s Candyman, and later in 1995’s Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh and the 2021 remake. He also starred in the Final Destination franchise, 1990’s Night of the Living Dead, 1994’s The Crow, 2015’s Frankenstein, and 2024’s The Bunker, as well as several Star Trek titles. He also appeared as Sergeant Warren in the 1986 Oscars Best Picture winner Platoon.

With his contributions to the film and TV industry and his decades-long Academy membership, Todd’s widow said “something’s not adding up for her” and urged the Academy to commit to highlighting other artists like her husband who have made great impacts on the industry.

Todd’s snub was one of the more glaring omissions from Sunday night’s “In Memoriam,” and his rep, Jeffrey Goldberg, told TMZ that he’s received numerous calls and emails in the days since the Oscars from friends and colleagues in the industry angered over Todd’s snub.

“I’ll just say that I’m disappointed that Tony was forgotten … the Academy might want to reconsider the way they do this section of the broadcast because although it is great that they remember some of those we’ve lost in the past year, they often forget others that should be honored,” Goldberg said. “Tony was my friend and client for over 30 years and I’m just sad that he wasn’t given the honor that he deserved.”

Although Todd was omitted from the broadcasted “In Memoriam,” his name was included as part of the official “In Memoriam” database on The Academy’s website. A statement on the page reads, “The Academy honors friends and colleagues we lost over the last year. Take a moment to remember the artists and filmmakers we lost in 2024-2025.”