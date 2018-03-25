‘Fuller House’ Star Candace Cameron Bure Rocks Kids’ Choice Awards With Edgiest Look Yet

Candace Cameron Bure took some serious fashion risks, embracing a “cool mom” look this weekend.

The Fuller House actress took on the 2018 Kids’ Choice Awards in what is probably DJ Tanner’s edgiest look ever.

The star, who walked the carpet with her daughter, Natasha Bure, wore a white cropped tee, leather skirt and pink satin booties — a departure from the more refined, polished looks she usually wears, E! News reports.

The mother of three showed some skin between her top and high-waist skirt, which features grommets and a ruffled waist and hem. Her outfit choices were definitely channeling “cool” vibes on the carpet.

Bure made headlines in early March as she spoke out following the firing of Fuller House showrunner Jeff Franklin, who was ousted from the show following complaints of misconduct.

The actress opened up about the upcoming season of the Netflix series.

“Jeff is a dear friend and he’s been a wonderful showrunner and he will be sorely missed from all of us,” Bure told Entertainment Tonight. “But the show must go on. We’ll do that and I hope that we will have a great season.”

Franklin, who created both ABC’s Full House and Netflix’s Fuller House sequel series, was dismissed after a number of production members came forward and complained that the executive producer had been making sexual remarks about his own personal affairs in the writers’ room. He was also said to have brought women he was dating to the set, occasionally offering some of them small on-camera roles.

According to Variety, Warner Bros. TV released a statement earlier this week saying, “We are not renewing Jeff Franklin’s production deal and he will no longer be working on Fuller House.”

Variety’s sources did note that Franklin has not been accused of sexual harassment, or sexual misconduct with staff. Staff also reportedly complained about Franklin bringing women that he was dating to the set and allowing them to have small parts in the show.

Franklin spoke out last week for the first time after being ousted from the sitcom revival, writing on Instagram that he was “heartbroken.”

“I’m heartbroken to be leaving Fuller House,” Franklin wrote on Wednesday, Feb. 28 on Instagram. “Creating and running Full House and Fuller House has been the greatest joy. I wish the cast, my second family for over 30 years, continued success. I’m so proud of all we accomplished together, and beyond grateful to our loyal fans. Adios Tanneritos!”