Drake and Camila Cabello Spark Dating Rumors in Turks & Caicos

Drake and Camila Cabello might be warming up to romance if the pair's Turks and Caicos getaway is any indication. According to Page Six, Drake and Cabello were photographed flirting, chatting, and appearing to be in a relationship.

Page Six adds that the gossip account Deuxmoi also shared a photo of the pair together, chatting and appearing to be "dating," according to the photographer. "She was with a friend and he was only paying Camila attention."

They also had some fun riding on jet skis for a bit and just seemed to have an all-around good time. Drake even showed off some of his bartending skills by pouring shots for folks during his time on the island.

Fans quickly chimed in online, sharing excitement for a possible relationship, with one labeling it "Drakemilla" and predicting that the collaboration of 2024 is set to happen. But in the end, all we have is a video of the pair chatting.

For both, it isn't out of the ordinary either. They both have a line of famous flames, with Drake being connected to SZA, Julia Fox, Bella Hadid, Rashida Jones, and Tyra Banks in headlines over the years. He dated Rhianna on and off a few times before she landed with A$AP Rocky and welcomed her two kids. There was a point where some felt Drake was serious about the Fenty Beauty owner, but it ended for good in 2016.

Drake has a son with former adult performer Sophie Brussaux, 6-year-old Adonis. He was also dating model Johanna Leia in 2021.

As for Cabello, she was in a two-year relationship with Shawn Mendes until their breakup in Nov. 2021, with a teased reunion at Coachella earlier this year. The pair released a joint statement at the time to address their breakup and ensure there was no bad blood.

"Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever," they wrote. "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward."

Could we see a new music super couple in the new year? Is that even a thing or just something the simulation has placed in our minds? 2024 will reveal all!