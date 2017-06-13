Cameron Diaz Confesses the Real Reason She Vanished From Hollywood

Cameron Diaz hasn’t been in a Hollywood film since her role in the 2014 version of the musical Annie — which co-starred Rose Byrne, Jamie Foxx and Quvenzhané Wallis — despite the fact that she’s one of the most popular and highest paid movie stars in Tinseltown.

Diaz said her long absence from Hollywood came from her two decades of exhausting, non-stop travel from film set to film set, E! News reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I just went, ‘I can’t really say who I am to myself.’ Which is a hard thing to face up to,” she said at the Goop Wellness Summit on Saturday. “I felt the need to make myself whole.”

The actress appears to be continuing her break, as she hasn’t announced any upcoming projects for this year, either.

Diaz appeared on the Goop panel alongside Tory Burch, Miranda Kerr and sister-in-law Nicole Richie. Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow acted as the moderator.

Later in the discussion, Paltrow asked her famous pals about their relationships.

“Cameron, you got married later. What was it that kept you from getting married until you were 40?” she inquired.

With a big smile, Diaz politely corrected her friend, saying that she waited until she was 41.

“I think it’s a matter of I just hadn’t met my husband, you know? I had boyfriends before. And there’s a really, really distinct difference between husbands and boyfriends. And I have a husband who is just my partner in life and in everything. Talk about two very different people! We are so different from one another, but we share the same values — we’re totally two peas in a pod. We are both just weird enough for each other,” she said of her husband, Benji Madden.

“We women are objectified so much,” she said. “Somehow my husband has just been able to kind of show me what it’s like not to have that be a part of a relationship, and being an equal.”

“I’ve never been loved in that way,” the Charlie’s Angels star added. “I look at him every day and he inspires me — he works so hard. I feel so lucky.”

Photo Credit: Twitter / @businessinsider