Cameron Boyce’s Sister Maya Opens up About Disney Star’s ‘Happy’ Hours Before Death

Cameron Boyce‘s sister Maya Boyce took to Instagram Thursday afternoon to share memories of her brother and how he spent his last few hours. Boyce, 20, died on Saturday, July 6 after suffering a seizure in his sleep as a result of epilepsy. Maya said Boyce was “happy” before his death.

“Yes, he died. Yes, I’m sad,” Maya began. “Cameron was my best friend. He is someone I will always idolize. His smile could light up a room, unlike anyone else’s. He was perfect.”

She praised her older brother for understanding his “responsibility as someone so many kids would look up to” and made the most of his life.

“Cameron always went out of his way to be giving and kind,” she wrote. “He did more with his 20 years of life, than most people ever could with 100 years. He was actively charitable. He traveled the world. He made creativity and art his life’s mission, and he encouraged more to do the same.”

Although she is “devastated” and will be for the rest of her life, Maya said she will hold onto “the memory of his endless optimism” and hoped his fans would as well.

“He was sunlight wearing shows,” she wrote. “I can confidently say, he wants us to celebrate, grow and persevere.”

She concluded, “Yes, he died. Yes, I’m sad. I’m also happy. And grateful. I was with him hours before he died. It was normal and fun. We said, ‘I love you.’ He was happy. I spent 17 years knowing what it was like to be loved by Cameron Boyce. That is the most beautiful gift I have ever received.”

Boyce’s family announced his death early Sunday. After reports began to surface about the medical condition he suffered from, Boyce’s family issued another statement on Tuesday, confirming he suffered from epilepsy.

“Cameron’s tragic passing was due to a seizure as a result of an ongoing medical condition, and that condition was epilepsy,” a Boyce family spokesman said. “We are still trying to navigate our way through this extremely heart-wrenching time, and continue to ask for privacy so that the family and all who knew and loved him can grieve his loss and make arrangements for his funeral — which, in and of itself, is agonizing.”

Boyce’s father, Victor Boyce, also shared a statement on Instagram, thanking fans for the “outpouring of love and support our family continues to receive.”

Boyce starred on the Disney Channel sitcom Jessie and Disney XD’s Gamer’s Guide to Pretty Much Everything. He also played Carlos in the Descendants movies, finishing the third film before his death. Descendants 3 will air on the Disney Channel on Aug. 2.

