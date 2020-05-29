Cameron Boyce's Mother Fights Tears While Looking Over Fan Tributes on Late Disney Star's 21st Birthday

✖

Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce would have celebrated his 21st birthday on Thursday. His mother, Libby Boyce shared a tearful message with fans on Instagram, thanking them for their support of The Cameron Boyce Foundation, which continued his philanthropy after his death in July 2019. Boyce died after suffering an epileptic seizure at age 20.

Libby said the foundation, which is also working to raise awareness of epilepsy, reached its $50,000 goal. "Everybody, I'm just reading all the notes on The Cameron Boyce Foundation page of all of the comments with the donations and I am just really blown away—really blown away by all the amazing comments and how many people loved Cameron," Libby told fans on Instagram. "You know, I just really wanted to say thank you and it's so appreciated and we really will be doing amazing things so his death is not in vain. Thank you."

Boyce's colleagues helped his family's fundraising with their own tributes. Skai Jackson, who starred in Jessie with Boyce, shared a collection of photos with Boyce on Instagram. She noted Boyce always loved to be charitable on his birthday and "would be so touched that proceeds from this birthday fundraiser will go towards two causes close to his heart: ending gun violence and curing epilepsy."

Dove Cameron, who starred in Descendants with Boyce, raised awareness of his Wielding Peace anti-gun initiative. She designed limited edition Dove x Wielding Peace collection shirts, including the image of a gun with a rose in the barrel. Cameron previously got a tattoo of the image on her arm in December as a tribune to Boyce. "Cameron was the most beautiful soul most of us will ever know," Cameron wrote on Instagram. "Please, if you are able, buy, gift, donate, and spread the word as we continue the work of what would have been Cameron’s life legacy. He deserved so much more time, so much more life. I implore you to help us try to give him that."

Boyce was best known for his roles as Keithie Feder in the Grown Ups movies and Carlos in Disney's Descendants TV movies. He also played Luke Ross on Jessie and had a recurring role in Mrs. Fletcher, which debuted after his death. Outside of his television and movie work, he was a busy philanthropist and supported several charities during his life. His family created the Cameron Boyce Foundation in his memory just days after his death.