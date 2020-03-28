Cameron Boyce Foundation Supports Entertainment Community in Late Disney Channel Star’s Name Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The Cameron Boyce Foundation, established after the late Disney Channel star’s death, is making a major donation to the entertainment community in Boyce’s name during the coronavirus pandemic. The foundation is making an unspecified contribution to Inner City Arts, a Los Angeles-based group that brings arts to underserved children, and The Actors Fund, a national organization that helps entertainment professionals in need. Boyce died at age 20 in July 2019 from complications of epilepsy.

“Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” the foundation said in a statement to Deadline Friday. “During this immensely difficult time we must all remember to remain vigilant, heed the advice of our medical professionals, and continue to help our community and those in need. Our efforts remain focused, however it is important now more than ever to show kindness and compassion towards others.”

“As such, The Cameron Boyce Foundation will make a donation to both Inner City Arts as well The Actors Fund, with hope that we are able to provide some support during this very trying time,” the statement continued. “We are all in this together. Stay strong.”

Several other stars have united for unique ways to help the Actors Fund. SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Welsey launched a daily series called Stars In The House, which has featured visits from Jeremy Jordan, Andrea Martin, Kelli O’Hara, Kristin Chenoweth, Tina Fey and Len Cariou, to help.

Next week, Stars In The House will feature Frasier and Taxi reunions. Taxi stars Marilu Henner, Judd Hirsch, Tony Danza, Christopher Lloyd, Danny Devito, and Carol Kane will participate on Monday at 8 p.m. ET, reports Entertainment Weekly. On Tuesday night, This Is Us stars Chris Sullivan, Chrissy Metz, Mandy Moore and Susan Kelechi Watson, executive producer Ken Olin and Moore’s husband Taylor Goldsmith will appear.

Frasier stars Kelsey Grammer, Peri Gilpin, David Hyde Pierce and Jane Leeves will appear on Wednesday night’s episode.

“Seth and James are real heroes in this fight— raising money and raising spirits,” Pierce said in a statement. “The Actors Fund has always been there for everyone in any part of the entertainment community; it’s an honor for us to help out, and it will be awfully good to see my old friends in the midst of these terrible times.”

Boyce was best known for playing Carlos in Disney’s Descendants movies and Luke Ross in the series Jessie. He also appeared in Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2 with Adam Sandler. His final television role was in HBO’s Mrs. Fletcher with Kathryn Hahn.

