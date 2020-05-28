Cameron Boyce Fans Remember Disney Star on What Would Have Been His 21st Birthday

Nearly a year after his death, fans are paying tribute to Cameron Boyce on what would have been his 21st birthday on Thursday. On July 6, 2019, at just 20 years old, the Disney Channel star passed away in his sleep after suffering a seizure due to epilepsy, leaving the world "undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights," a spokesperson for the Boyce family said at the time.

In a touching tribute for Good Morning America in honor of her late son, Libby Boyce, the actor's mother, wrote that she refused "to think that Cameron died in vain." Remembering her son as "authentic and genuine with no airs or need to be the center of attention," she said she hoped "that sharing Cameron's story and the stories of other SUDEP mom warriors will be the catalyst for change."

Best known for his portrayal of Carlos, the son of 101 Dalmatians villain Cruella de Vil, in the Disney Channel movie franchise Descendants and a premier face for the network with roles in Jessie, Jake, and the Never Land Pirates, and the Disney XD program Gamer's Guide to Pretty Much Everything, Boyce's death had deeply affected fans. In the near-year since his passing, tributes have continued to pour in, with fans flocking to social media to reflect on the actor's legacy as they commemorated his 21st birthday Thursday. Keep scrolling to see how fans are celebrating and remembering Boyce.