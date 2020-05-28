Cameron Boyce Fans Remember Disney Star on What Would Have Been His 21st Birthday
Nearly a year after his death, fans are paying tribute to Cameron Boyce on what would have been his 21st birthday on Thursday. On July 6, 2019, at just 20 years old, the Disney Channel star passed away in his sleep after suffering a seizure due to epilepsy, leaving the world "undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights," a spokesperson for the Boyce family said at the time.
In a touching tribute for Good Morning America in honor of her late son, Libby Boyce, the actor's mother, wrote that she refused "to think that Cameron died in vain." Remembering her son as "authentic and genuine with no airs or need to be the center of attention," she said she hoped "that sharing Cameron's story and the stories of other SUDEP mom warriors will be the catalyst for change."
Best known for his portrayal of Carlos, the son of 101 Dalmatians villain Cruella de Vil, in the Disney Channel movie franchise Descendants and a premier face for the network with roles in Jessie, Jake, and the Never Land Pirates, and the Disney XD program Gamer's Guide to Pretty Much Everything, Boyce's death had deeply affected fans. In the near-year since his passing, tributes have continued to pour in, with fans flocking to social media to reflect on the actor's legacy as they commemorated his 21st birthday Thursday. Keep scrolling to see how fans are celebrating and remembering Boyce.
cameron boyce would have been 21 years old today. we miss you, angel. thank you for touching our lives. #happybirthdaycameron 😇 pic.twitter.com/uA6GNpHaHL— 🐌 (@razzlerocks) May 28, 2020
cameron boyce would've been 21 today.💙 happy birthday cameron. pic.twitter.com/646KQ0PpQs— a (@selfmadekween) May 28, 2020
Cameron Boyce would have turned 21 today. It’s sad to know that we lost an angel like him so soon. He was an inspiration to many and always used his platform to raise awareness. I’m glad to know him throughout my childhood. We love you Cameron pic.twitter.com/9cMXGwsOEY— cassie ᵇˡᵐ (@kiesdaya) May 28, 2020
Another good soul who was taken too soon...Cameron Boyce would have turned 21 today. He was a good man who used his platform to talk about important topics and made people all around the world smile with every project he ever acted on. Fly high angel🙏 #HappyBirthdayCameron pic.twitter.com/WwarxjekBp— Tiff (@K_AmberTiffany) May 28, 2020
Happy birthday to legend Cameron Boyce ! Deserved so much better 🥺 pic.twitter.com/aVN198Td3T— Ayanna ᵇˡᵐ (@timdayawarrior) May 28, 2020
Happy Heavenly Birthday to the brightest souls I know, Cameron Boyce. Everyday I think about you and will always cherish any and everything you gave us. I wish you were here but I know your celebrating up in Heaven. I love you, Happy Birthday Cameron. 🦋❤️ pic.twitter.com/4a9MAC2PRd— life is short , please enjoy it (@blahblahbich) May 28, 2020
God it's still heartbreaking he was so young 😞😞😞— คlēx | BLACK LIVES FUCKING MATTER (@CruelTayIors) May 28, 2020
rip legend we will stan forever ❤️— e v e n (@altarismyhips) May 28, 2020
Cameron Boyce would’ve turned 21 today. Rest In Peace Angel ❤️🥺 pic.twitter.com/z1FcInlZqO— ֆɨɛʀʀǟ (@NevadaSierraa) May 28, 2020
cameron boyce would’ve been 21 today. he was such a kind soul who used his platform to speak up about important topics and i’ll never forget the impact he left on me and the rest of the world. i miss you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gDTceNI9NA— morgan (@pcguestyIe) May 28, 2020
rip he will forever be loved. we miss him everyday 🤍🕊— jenna 🇮🇹 (@cosmicyuh) May 28, 2020
Happy Birthday Cameron Boyce. You would have turned 21 on May 28th 2020. Thank you for inspiring me and being one of my favorite Disney actors. I miss you so much and you continue to live on in a lot of people’s hearts including mine. pic.twitter.com/O6xDqD34KJ— Angela Boateng (@angelaaboateng) May 28, 2020
Happy brithday cameron 💖 wish you the amazing brithday in Heaven , dancing and smiling up there ,😭 I'm in tears miss you ,you to young to be gone thank you for the memories ❤️ everything you have done rip never forget you cameron boyce love you 💜️ pic.twitter.com/w0ngrtVENQ— Justin follow 5-14-20💛 (@alicia79439) May 28, 2020