Cameron Boyce: ‘Descendants’ Director Kenny Ortega Shares Heartfelt Tribute to Late Actor

High School Musical director Kenny Ortega, who also directed Cameron Boyce in Disney’s Descendants movies, paid tribute to the actor after news of his death broke Sunday morning. Boyce was 20 years old and died after suffering a seizure during his sleep brought on by an “ongoing medical condition.”

Ortega first shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the Descendants set, along with an emotional tribute to Boyce.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“My Love, Light and Prayers go out to Cameron and his Family,” Ortega wrote. “Cameron brought Love, Laughter and Compassion with him everyday I was in his presence. His talent, immeasurable. His kindness and generosity, overflowing. It has been an indescribable honor and pleasure to know and work with him. I will see you again in all things loving and beautiful my friend. I will search the stars for your light. Rest In Peace Cam. You will always be My Forever Boy!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kenny Ortega (@kennyortegablog) on Jul 6, 2019 at 7:42pm PDT

Ortega shared another behind-the-scenes photo, this time of Boyce taking a water break on set, with a smile from ear to ear. “Cameron, You will forever live in our hearts. . . RIP,” Ortega wrote in the caption.

Boyce starred as Carlos, the son of 101 Dalmatians villain Cruella de Vil, in all three Descendants films. The first two movies, which track the children of Disney villains, were released in 2015 and 2017, respectively. The third will air on the Disney Channel on Aug. 2 and was also directed by Ortega.

Descendants 3 will be Boyce’s first posthumous release. He was also set to star in Runt, a film co-starring Jason Patric, Brianna Hildebrand and Tichina Arnold. He was also cast in Kathryn Hahn’s new HBO comedy series Mrs. Fletcher, which debuts in the fall.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kenny Ortega (@kennyortegablog) on Jul 7, 2019 at 1:48am PDT

On Sunday morning, Boyce’s family told ABC News the actor died in his sleep “due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated.”

“The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him,” the Boyce family said. “We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother.”

Aside from his role in the Descendants franchise, Boyce was a familiar face to Disney Channel viewers. He also starred in Jessie, Jake and the Never Land Pirates and Disney XD’s Gamer’s Guide to Pretty Much Everything.

“From a young age, Cameron Boyce dreamed of sharing his extraordinary artistic talents with the world,” Disney said in a statement Sunday. “As a young man, he was fueled by a strong desire to make a difference in peoples’ lives through his humanitarian work. He was an incredibly talented performer, a remarkably caring and thoughtful person and, above all else, he was a loving and dedicated son, brother, grandson and friend. We offer our deepest condolences to his family, cast mates and colleagues and join his many millions of fans in grieving his untimely passing. He will be dearly missed.”

Photo credit: John Sciulli/Getty Images for Thirst Project