Cameron Boyce’s ‘Descendants’ Co-Star Sofia Carson Honors ‘Angel’ in Heartbreaking Tribute

Sofia Carson is honoring her late Descendants co-star Cameron Boyce after his tragic death. The actress took to Instagram Saturday with a heartbreaking tribute dedicated to the actor, who died unexpectedly in his sleep on July 6 following a seizure.

Carson shared a stunning photo of Boyce, along with a touching caption.

“To our angel, there are not enough words. There will never be enough words,” Carson wrote. “I couldn’t bring myself to do this because doing this makes it real. Letting you go is not something I know how to do. And I just can’t fathom living in a world without you. I love you, Cam. And I will love you. Forever.”

Carson got support from some of her other Descendants co-stars and other celebrities in the comments section of the post.

“I love you,” Dove Cameron wrote shortly after Carson posted the tribute.

“Love you,” Carson’s Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists co-star Janel Parrish also wrote.

Boyce’s death shocked the world last week, with his family later revealing he suffered from epilepsy, which lead to the seizure. Disney Channel announced on Thursday that plans for the Descendants 3 premiere on July 22 were scrapped in the wake of his death. Rather than a big event, The Walt Disney Company will make a donation to the Thirst Project, a philanthropic organization to which the actor was passionate.

The network also plans to dedicate the premiere of the film on August 3 in his memory, Entertainment Tonight wrote.

Carson is the latest person close to Boyce to honor him after his tragic passing. Cameron posted a series of emotional videos recalling her best times with her friend.

“Cameron was one of my favorite people alive in the world, though I know that’s not unique to me. Cameron was magic, an earth angel. Over the last six years, since he was only 14, Cameron talked me down from countless ledges, talked me through eating disorders, helped me out of a dark relationship and through endless breakdowns,” she said earlier this week. “He would whisper the dance moves to me on live television when I didn’t know what I was doing, or hold my hand quietly to communicate wordlessly when we both knew we were thinking the same thing. I can’t count on my hands the number of times we ruined something because we couldn’t stop making each other laugh.”

“Everyone keeps talking about how talented he was, and he was undoubtedly the most talented person most of us will ever know. But what was special about Cameron was who he was in the small moments, when maybe no one was looking. The moments in between the big ones, when he didn’t have to be good or kind. Cameron was always good and kind. He was selfless and generous. He was magnanimous, and inarguably a true philanthropist at only 20, beloved by anyone who had ever been lucky enough to experience his light and indescribable energy. Cameron was the ultimate example of a human being.”