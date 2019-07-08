Cameron Boyce: Debby Ryan Shares Video in First Response Since ‘Jessie’ Co-Star’s Death

Jessie star Debby Ryan publicly responded to the death of her co-star, Cameron Boyce by sharing a video of him delivering an inspiring speech. The 20-year-old Boyce died on Sunday morning in his sleep due to a seizure related to an “ongoing medical condition” he was being treated for, his family said.

Ryan shared clips from the speech on her Instagram Story. However, she has still not issued a longer statement.

“It’s crazy. We can tweet whatever we want and we can use social media and Instagram and make the world a better place instead of a worse one, which so many people use it for,” Boyce said in the speech. “But we need to use our resources and what we have… we’re all in here wearing suits. We need to use what we have to make the world a better place for other people… other people, people who need us!”

Before making her statement, Ryan shut off the comments for her recent Instagram posts. Although it had not even been a full day before Ryan shared the videos, her silence caused fans to spread an unsubstantiated and false rumor that she suffered a heart attack. Some fans pleaded with others to stop spreading the false rumor.

The 26-year-old Ryan was one of the last of Boyce’s colleagues to comment on his death. Her statement followed an emotional message from Peyton List, who played Boyce’s older sister on Jessie.

“I can barely see my eyes anymore from crying so hard. Cameron, I love you with every ounce of me, and I thank you for the time I had with you, being in my life, and being my brother forever and always,” List wrote. “There is a hole in my heart that will never heal left for you. I will never stop talking about you.”

Skai Jackson, who starred on Jessie as Boyce’s younger sister, also shared a message on Instagram.

“I don’t even know where to start… I am at a loss for words. I never thought in a million years I would be writing this. Cam, you were one of a kind. My heart will be forever broken,” Jackson wrote. “I am so happy that I got to spend almost everyday with you on set, you gave the best hugs. I wish I would have hugged you tighter when I saw you a couple of months ago. Thank you so much for being the big brother I never had… I am so distraught and I cannot stop crying! I love you so much… fly high… [God’s] best Angel.”

Boyce, List, Jackson and Karan Brar starred as the Ross children on the Disney Channel‘s Jessie from 2011 to 2015. Ryan played the title character, a Texas high school graduate who hoped to become a star in New York City, but ends up being the Ross children’s nanny.

Boyce’s family did not give further details of the medical condition he battled, instead asking for privacy.

“The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him,” the family said. “We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother.”

“We offer our deepest condolences to his family, cast mates and colleagues and join his many millions of fans in grieving his untimely passing,” the Walt Disney Company said in a separate statement. “He will be dearly missed.”

