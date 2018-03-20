Caitlyn Jenner Posts Graphic Bloody Nose Photo as PSA: ‘Always Wear Your Sunblock!’

After being seen with a scab on her nose while out in Malibu on Sunday, Caitlyn Jenner shared a bloody photo of her face, explaining that sun damage is to blame.

“I recently had to get some sun damage removed from my nose. PSA- always wear your sunblock!” she wrote on Instagram Tuesday.

In the makeup-free photo, in which she sat on her bed with her dog, the entire tip of her nose was red and raw from the removal, although she did not specify if the sun damage was cancerous.

PEOPLE reports that Jenner had a cancerous basal cell carcinoma removed from her nose. Treatments for the commonly found skin cancer include prescription creams, or in some cases, surgery.

The 68-year-old opened up about her skincare routine in 2015 after she transitioned to a female, admitting that she dealt with texture issues when she removed her beard.

“I had, back in the ’80s, my beard removed, which actually took a lot of volume out of this area, so its kinda been a little bit of pot holey,” Jenner said in a video. “That has gotten better throughout the years which is a good thing.”

Jenner also went makeup-free Saturday while out and about with Sophia Hutchins after dispelling rumors of a romance last year.

Last year, rumors circulated that Hutchins and Jenner were an item after the two went on vacation to Mexico together, but Jenner’s reps shot them down to Us Weekly in November, saying categorically that the two were “not dating.”

Jenner and Hutchins have bonded in part due to their similar journeys coming out as transgender and transitioning to their gender identities. In fact, Hutchins once cited Jenner as one of her inspirations, telling her school’s newspaper, the Pepperdine Graphic, in December 2016 that the former Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member’s own transition “made it so much more real for [me], like normal and successful people do this and people are OK when they do it.”

And while the Kardashian-Jenner clan had initially been supportive of Jenner’s transitioning, the two are now at odds in part over what Jenner wrote about Kris Jenner and the late Robert Kardashian in her book, Secrets of My Life.

“It’s been a little bit tough over the past couple of years on the Kardashian side,” Jenner said while speaking at the Cambridge Union in November. “To be honest, I don’t talk to them anymore. Kim I haven’t talked to in a year. They don’t want me in their lives, they bashed me pretty badly. It’s devastating when your kids do that. It really hurt.”

She said her relationship with her biological daughters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, is still strong, but not so much with the Kardashians.

“I tried to be honest in my book — very fair and very nice. Unfortunately, they didn’t take it that way,” she said. “In the book I express some opinions and got shut down. It was not about the Kardashians. They were only mentioned on 20 pages. They made it more about them on television. The book was about my life. That caused a lot of the separation between us.”