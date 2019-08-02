Caitlyn Jenner Reportedly Wanting to Become a Mom With Sophia Hutchens Has Twitter Weighing In

It was recently reported that Caitlyn Jenner is wanting to become a mom with her partner Sophia Hutchens, and the Twitter users are weighing in. While speaking to Closer, a source told the outlet, “Caitlyn and Sophia have spoken about starting a family together for the last year or so, and while Caitlyn’s already got 10 children, she’s never had the chance to bring a child up in the role of a mother, which she’s always dreamed of doing.”

The insider then added how “Sophia’s also longing to become a mum, and Cait knows how important that is to her. They’ve decided to hire a surrogate to carry their much longed-for baby.” Following the reports, representatives for Jenner issued a statement to Metro UK, saying, “It’s a foolish rumour that has no merit and is completely untrue.”

However, before Jenner responded, many people took to social media to comment on the news, with one Twitter user writing, “Jenner has been a parent for years.”

“So beautiful. So courageous,” someone else said.

“No one should have kids when they are 70… don’t you want to see your kids hit their teens??” another person said.

Now 69 years old, Jenner was initially assigned male at birth, going on to father six biological children before making the transitioning to female. Hutchens, who is 22 years old — and also transgender — does not have any children.

Jenner’s children include Kendall and Kylie Jenner, as well as ex-step-children Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian. The Closer source stated that Jenner’s daughters are worried about her having another child.

“The girls are all really worried about the stresses and strains of having a newborn on Caitlyn – especially Kylie, who says she struggles at 21, and that at 70 Caitlyn should be enjoying taking life at a slower pace after having raised her children,” the source said

“Caitlyn’s assured them all that they’re in the early stages of interviewing nannies and will have a good support system in place, and says Sophia will be the main ‘hands-on’ mum,” the source added.

Notably, Kim used a surrogate for two of her children, and the source stated that she had been supportive of Jenner’s rumored plan.

“Kim’s been incredibly helpful, and is the only one who’s been showing support, giving advice on surrogacy and her experiences. After the issues between them, Cait’s hoping this child will help reunite the family.”

None of the Kardashian or Jenner sisters appear to have commented on the Closer report.