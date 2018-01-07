Caitlyn Jenner Doesn’t See Romantic Relationships in Her Future

Caitlyn Jenner sat down for an interview with Piers Morgan on Life Stories on Thursday, and among the many topics they covered, her love life came up.

The interview promised to be a heated one ahead of time. Ads showed Morgan prodding Jenner with questions meant to subtly frustrate her, then assuming a calm demeanor when she lashed out.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Among the things that fired Jenner’s temper up were Morgan’s questions about her love life. When asked if she was seeing anyone, the 68-year-old former Olympian responded disdainfully.

“Life is very busy,” she said. “I’ve had three marriages, ten children, I’ve got twelve or thirteen grandchildren… so I don’t think I ever would, no. I don’t see it in my future.”

Morgan couldn’t let the “no” lie, however.

“Tell me if I’m going too far, but do you have sex now?” He continued.

“You’re going too far, and it’s none of your business!” Jenner said.

This wasn’t the only tense moment in the special. Another ad included a clip of Morgan holding a doll that resembled Bruce Jenner before the transition, asking detailed questions about Caitlyn’s body.

“I take that very seriously and so out of respect to myself and the community, it’s not something that you joke about. This is serious stuff. People die over these issues. It’s not a joke,” Jenner said.

Still, there were some constructive moments in the conversation as well. Jenner opened up about some struggles involved with transitioning as such a high profile persona. She also discussed her feud-riddled relationship with ex-wife Kris Jenner, who is still commenting on how Caitlyn Jenner’s book affected her to this day on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The Life Stories interview premiered on Thursday, Jan. 4. It’s available on the ITV website.