Caitlyn Jenner and Lady Gaga’s Awkward Interaction at Oscars Party Was Caught on Video

Fans are fixating on an awkward moment between Caitlyn Jenner and Lady Gaga at an Oscars 2022 viewing party on Sunday night. The two bumped into each other outside of the Elton Johns AIDS Foundation’s annual viewing party and exchanged small talk in front of a handful of reporters and bystanders. Viewers feel like there is some unspoken tension between the two celebrities.

The video shows Jenner chatting up Gaga while Gaga seems to be turning away towards another conversation. Jenner says: “Are you still spending time around Malibu anymore? I haven’t seen you around Starbucks in a while.” Gaga confirms that she is still in the Malibu area but explains: “I’ve switched baristas.” She then turns towards another group while someone seems to cut in between the two stars. Jenner exits saying: “Ahh, well it was good seeing you!”

https://youtu.be/ZS_oSDRuM3A

Fans all seemed to agree that this encounter was embarrassing for Jenner. They thought that Gaga was being as polite as possible while still firmly communicating that she did not want to be on friendly terms with Jenner. Before long, the video clip had turned into a meme.

“‘I’ve switched baristas’ will now be my excuse for everything,” one commenter vowed. Another wrote: “‘I’ve switched baristas’ is literally the most polite way of saying ‘if I ever see you again it’ll be too soon.’” Many users also responded with images of people being struck, indicating that Gaga had metaphorically given Jenner a slap in the face.

Both Jenner and Gaga are iconic in the LGBTQ+ community in their own ways, although at the time of this writing it seems fair to generalize that Gaga has more universal support on social media. Gaga is an active supporter of LGBTQ+ causes Including the Human Rights Campaign. She actively fought the Trump administration’s ban on transgender people serving in the military and its attempt to change the legal definition of sex in 2018.

Jenner took part in those campaigns as well. She has done plenty of work in philanthropy and advocacy for the LGBTQ+ community but has often been criticized for compromising or stopping short on certain issues. For example, In 2015 she said that she was attracted to women, but that she was choosing to identify as asexual to make her transition easier for the average person to understand.

Jenner’s popularity within the LGBTQ+ community waned much further starting in 2021 when she announced her plan to run for Governor of California in the Republican Party. Her policy positions on transgender issues were heavily criticized. Her biggest controversy recently has been her opposition to transgender women competing in women’s sports.

Neither Jenner nor Gaga have commented publicly on their perceived “awkward moment” at the Oscars this weekend. Of course, other events at the award show may have taken precedence.