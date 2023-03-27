Busy Philipps Pokes Fun at Gwyneth Paltrow's Trial Remark About Losing 'Half a Day of Skiing'

Busy Philipps couldn't help but poke a little fun at Gwyneth Paltrow with her cheeky Instagram post. The former Dawson's Creek star, 43, took to social media Saturday to share a photo with Jen Tullock. The two actresses each hold a cocktail in the selfie, which both women captioned simply, "Well, we lost a half day of skiing."

The caption seems to be a reference to something Paltrow, 50, said during her ongoing Utah civil court case surrounding a 2016 ski collision. Friday, as Paltrow took the stand, the Oscar winner was asked about the impact of the skiing incident in regards to it having "deterred [her] from the rest of what was a very expensive vacation." Paltrow responded, "Well, I lost half a day of skiing, yes."

The Goop founder denied culpability as she testified as to what happened on Feb. 26, 2016, when a collision occurred between her and retired doctor Terry Sanderson, now 76. Sanderson originally filed the lawsuit against Paltrow in January 2019, requesting more than $3.1 million in damages, claiming the crash resulted in "permanent traumatic brain injury," four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, disfigurement and emotional distress. The number has since been lowered to $300,000 by the case's judge. Paltrow is seeking just $1 in damages plus legal fees.

"It's an actual dollar that I'm asking for," Paltrow told the court when asked about the decision to request $1 in damages. The Marvel actress said the meaning was "symbolic because the damages would actually be more" than what she is asking for. "Remember me asking you, is it symbolic and you said yes it is, and I asked you as well, well you learned about that through Taylor Swift, because she asked for $1 in symbolic damages, right?" the plaintiff's attorney Kristin VanOrman asked, to which Paltrow replied, "I think I said at that point that I had not been familiar with it but I since am."

Paltrow's attorneys did object to the relevance of VanOrman's line of questioning when it came to the details of Swift's August 2017 countersuit, in which a jury ruled to award the Grammy winner $1 in damages after former radio host David Mueller assaulted and battered her during a meet-and-greet in June 2013. "I was not aware at the time," Paltrow said of Swift's lawsuit, adding that while she and the pop star are "friendly," they are not "good friends."