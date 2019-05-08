Busy Philipps Gets Candid About Having an Abortion at 15

Busy Philipps recently got candid during an episode of her talk show, sharing about having an abortion at 15.

The actress-turned-talk show host opened her show by opening up about her personal experience, following news that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed a fetal “heartbeat” abortion ban into law.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I know that people feel very strongly about abortion, but let me just say this: Women and their doctors are in the best position to make informed decisions about what is best for them,” Philipps said to her audience. “Nobody else, nobody.”

I spoke about my abortion on my show tonight because I can not sit idly by while women’s rights are stripped away. https://t.co/Vk4kh4ZBJq — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) May 8, 2019

“Well, you know me,” she went on to say, then revealing her story. “I had an abortion when I was 15 years old. And I’m telling you this because I’m genuinely scared for women and girls all over this country and I think that we all need to be talking more and sharing our stories more.”

“Every woman deserves compassion and care, not judgment and interference, when it comes to their own bodies,” Philipps also said. “The statistic is one in four women will have an abortion before age 45. And that statistic sometimes surprises people and maybe you’re sitting there thinking ‘I don’t know a woman who would have an abortion.’ “

“Here is the reality — and we know this from before Roe v. Wade was passed — no bill that criminalizes abortion will stop anyone from making this incredibly personal choice. But these laws will put more women at risk,” Philipps added.

The host then switched gears to talk about a new topic, but brought things back around, saying, “So, let’s talk about the Met Gala. Is that a hard left turn? Is it kind of jarring? Yes, it is also kind of jarring. But guess what? That’s what being a f—ing woman is. Having a regular Tuesday and then suddenly be reminded that people are trying to police your body. And then you just have to go back to work.”

Notably, this is not the first time that Philipps has opened up about her past abortion, as she previously did in her 2018 book “This Will Only Hurt a Little,” admitting that while it was a difficult time, her family was very supportive.

“The truth is, my mother is who you want in your corner when s— goes down,” she wrote. “The way she put aside any of her own feelings about what was happening and just supported and loved me was staggering. I wish I had trusted that she would have taken care of me the year before, but there was no point in bringing [it up] now. One trauma at a time.”

According to reports, Planned Parenthood plans to take legal action against Georgia regarding the abortion ban.